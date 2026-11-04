Democrats win Senate and House in midterm blue tsunami, flipping at least seven Senate seats

Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms, flipping at least seven Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts as voters rebuked President Donald Trump. Trump said he accepts the results and will work with Democrats.

Democrats have seized control of both chambers of Congress in a blue tsunami at the 2026 midterm elections, depriving President Donald Trump and his Republicans of legislative power at the midpoint of his second term.

The Democrats needed only three more seats to take control of the House but are projected to gain more than 20. They flipped at least seven Senate seats in ruby-red states and battlegrounds alike: Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. Kansas had not elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was declared the winner of Michigan's Senate seat, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

Also read Democrats Sweep House and Senate in Midterms, Ending Trump Era Control

Democrats Flip Senate and House Seats

Democrats also held on to battleground seats in Georgia and Michigan. In the House, Democrats flipped more than two dozen districts, some that voted for Trump by double digits in 2024. The Associated Press called the Senate for the Democrats at 11.35pm Washington time. Control of Congress will enable Democrats to investigate alleged corruption in the Trump administration, the war in Iran and members of Trump's family.

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They could begin impeachment proceedings against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth or the president himself. Hakeem Jeffries is set to become the first black Speaker of the House of Representatives. Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia governor's race, becoming the first black woman elected governor of an American state. Today begins the great American comeback, Jeffries said at his election night party in Washington.

From sea to shining sea, the American people have spoken and made clear they have had enough of the extremism, enough of the corruption. Democrats also won governor's races in Ohio, Iowa and Texas. Amy Acton won in Ohio, Rob Sand in Iowa and Gina Hinojosa in Texas, flipping GOP-held offices. Political scientist Bob Shapiro said it was at least the biggest blue wave since Democrats swept Republicans out of Congress in 2006 towards the end of the Bush administration.

Major Statewide Democratic Victories

Its political and policy implications are of grave proportions in terms of the power it gives the Democrats to thwart Trump, he said. Republicans were caught up in the wave up and down the ballot. Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott was turfed out of office, and Texas has not elected a Democratic governor in more than 30 years.

In Texas, Democratic State Representative James Talarico defeated scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton despite a massive influx of outside spending against him. Texas voted for Trump by 14 percentage points two years ago. In Florida, Democrats held several House seats that Republicans tried to gerrymander by redrawing boundaries in their favour. Despite those districts supporting Trump by at least nine points, Democratic incumbents held their ground and defeated their challengers.

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In South Carolina, pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, the candidate handpicked by Trump, becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate seat there since 1998. Graham was appointed to fill the seat of her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, after his death, but her lack of political experience proved a major liability. Democrats also consolidated their hold in North Carolina, where Roy Cooper won the Senate race, providing two of the four net seats required to flip the chamber.

Trump Responds to Election Defeat

The results showed the wave was strong enough to overcome Republican advantages in regions that voted for Trump by nearly 18 points in 2024. Trump, having spent the campaign asking conservatives to pretend he was on the ballot to drive up MAGA turnout, distanced himself from the results following the rout. I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter, he posted on Truth Social.

He accepted the people's verdict and said he would work with Democrats in Congress. We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out. Exit polls reveal the midterms functioned as a direct referendum on Trump, with half of voters nationwide viewing the contest as a chance to rebuke him.

Three-quarters of respondents reported being angry or dissatisfied with the country's direction, citing affordability as their primary anxiety. Voters are frustrated by higher fuel prices and the broader cost of living, issues exacerbated by Trump's tariffs on imports and his decision to attack Iran in February. Seventy percent of those surveyed also expressed discontent with the administration's handling of the economy.