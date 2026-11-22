The Democratic party secures control of both chambers of Congress, setting up a divided government against President Donald Trump. This article analyzes the political implications and legislative agenda. It covers the 100-day plan, oversight powers, and economic priorities for the new Congress.

The Democratic party has achieved a historic electoral sweep, securing majority control in both the United States House of Representatives and the Senate. This outcome establishes a divided government for the incoming congressional term, as the Democrats now hold legislative power while the Republican party retains the White House with Donald Trump as president.

Historic House Majority Secured by Democrats

Democrats have won at least 258 seats in the 435-member US House of Representatives. This tally represents their best result in decades, surpassing the 258 seats held when Bill Clinton was first elected in 1992 and the 257 seats won during Barack Obama's victory in 2008. The milestone was confirmed on Sunday after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx in North Carolina.

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This victory marks a gain of 44 House seats, exceeding the 40 seats picked up by Democrats during the 2018 midterms under Trump's first term. Four House races remain outstanding, with one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, and two in Louisiana. Despite these pending results, the margin is wide enough to allow significant legislative maneuvering.

Senate Control and Legislative Agenda

In the Senate, Democrats have won a 56-seat majority in the 100-member chamber. This gives them their largest advantage in more than a decade. The combination of House and Senate control allows the party to prepare a comprehensive 100-day agenda focused on addressing the high costs of living.

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Democratic leaders plan swift votes to reverse Republican Medicaid cuts and restore Affordable Care Act tax credits that were allowed to expire. The party intends to use its legislative power to deliver on voter concerns regarding inflation and healthcare access. This legislative push is designed to address immediate economic pressures while establishing a strong policy foundation.

Confronting the White House with Oversight

Beyond economic legislation, House Democrats are preparing a vast oversight agenda to confront President Donald Trump during the remainder of his second term. They plan to marshal subpoena powers and launch investigations into the administration. This includes probing how Mr. Trump and his family have become wealthier since returning to office.

Tom Suozzi, a centrist Democrat from New York, outlined a strategy to focus 75 percent of time on affordability issues and 25 percent on accountability. He argued that investigations into Trump's financial dealings must be connected to their impact on ordinary people's pocketbooks. The White House has warned that these oversight probes may amount to blatant criminality, a claim that contradicts the standard congressional function of checking presidential power.

Stakeholder Reactions and Future Dynamics

Progressive leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the win as a historic moment, noting the exceptional size of the incoming Democratic class. Jason Crow, a Representative from Colorado, emphasized the urgency of the role, citing issues like healthcare loss and immigration enforcement. He stated that legislators must feel desperation to deliver results for constituents.

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Republican Minority Leader Jim Jordan vowed that his party would fight to regain power. Outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson previously struggled with a narrow single-digit majority. New House Leader Jeffries is poised to become the first Black Speaker of the House. He will have the flexibility to lose dozens of Democrats on votes and still secure the 218 votes needed for passage. The party now carries the backing of voters who are angry over high prices and concerned over corruption.