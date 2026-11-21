Radio Birdman guitarist Deniz Tek shares stories about a possible Top Gun character inspiration, his meeting with Keith Richards, and his time with Anthony Albanese.

Radio Birdman guitarist Deniz Tek has provided new insights into his time in the US Marines, suggesting he may have inspired the call sign for the iconic character Iceman in the 1986 film Top Gun. The musician, a foundational figure in Australian punk and new wave, also recounted his serendipitous meeting with Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards in Sydney during the 1970s and his ongoing friendship with current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Marine Service and Potential Film Inspiration

During his service in the United States Marine Corps, Tek held the call sign Iceman while assigned to an F-4 Phantom squadron. This designation was issued upon his first operational deployment and appeared on his helmet and flight suit patch. A film crew spent two weeks conducting research with his squadron before the release of Top Gun a year and a half later. Tek notes that while the screenplay likely contained the name independently, his squadron mates maintain he was the original Iceman.

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Trading a National Baron Guitar

Radical changes occurred for Tek in 1973 when he was twenty years old and living in Sydney. He possessed a 1958 National Baron guitar and suspected Keith Richards would appreciate the instrument. After contacting Richards guitar technician, Tek was invited to the Hyatt Kingsgate in Kings Cross after a concert. He spent the night in the band's inner circle but was surprised when Richards paid him cash for the instrument rather than trading guitars.

Personal Memories of Music and Medicine

Reflecting on his professional life, Tek cites James Brown's 1963 Live at the Apollo as his favorite recording for its unmatched energy. He also clarified a long-standing rumor regarding his medical career in Newcastle, Australia. While he worked in obstetrics at the Mater Hospital, he did not deliver Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns. Instead, he may have assisted in the birth of drummer Chris Johns, a fact he discovered years later when Silverchair invited him to record a cover song in New York.

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Prime Minister and Fan Interaction

Anthony Albanese, before becoming Prime Minister, was a regular attendee at Radio Birdman performances in Australia. He would often text Tek regarding sold-out shows and was welcomed backstage to chat and share a beer. Even after assuming office, Albanese continued to support the band, attending events at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville and the Manning Bar, with venue managers coordinating security arrangements for his visits.

Keepsakes and Lifelong Philosophies

Among Tek's most prized possessions is a T-shirt from the Rolling Stones 1966 United States tour, given to him directly by Keith Richards. He also retains fossils aged between 60 million and 70 million years for their historical weight. His professional ethos is shaped by guitarist Charles Fisher, who taught him to trust his instincts, and physician Greg Henry, who emphasized that medical care often involves managing illness and providing compassion rather than just curing disease.