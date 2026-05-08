Dennington Dogs Fight to Survive Amidst Crumbling Season and Financial Struggles

The Dennington Dogs football club battles to stay afloat after losing most of its players and suffering heavy defeats. Despite the challenges, the team remains determined, with strong junior participation and community support offering a glimmer of hope.

Under the flickering light towers of the Dennington oval, the remnants of the Dennington Dogs gather for another grueling training session. It is a warm autumn Thursday evening, and the field, though not yet muddy, bears the scars of summer cricket with its hard, grass-covered surface.

The team has suffered three consecutive defeats in the Warrnambool District League, each by an average margin of 266 points, and another heavy loss seems inevitable in their upcoming match. Yet, the players move through their drills with the same determination as any other team, their spirits unbroken despite the odds stacked against them. The pain extends beyond the football field; the senior netball team is also struggling, forfeiting matches and losing by margins of over 100 goals.

As darkness falls, a few junior players linger, watching the senior team train while munching on chips and gravy. They offer playful advice to injured captain Tom Noonan, who has been relegated to water-boy duties. At the center of it all stands Tim 'Condo' Condon, the new coach who took over a club that lost roughly three-quarters of its playing roster during the off-season.

His voice rings out across the field as he urges his players to improve their coordination, even as worn-out Sherrin footballs fly in every direction. The reasons behind the mass exodus of players remain unspoken, but it feels like the culmination of many factors—missed opportunities, better offers, and the allure of wealthier clubs and leagues. Club president Anthony 'Sludge' Dowd acknowledges the tension but insists the club is not ready to give up.

'Everyone's probably a little on edge at the moment, but we're not about to lie down and just let it close,' he says. The club has held multiple crisis meetings with the committee, members, and even the league itself. Condon believes they have addressed internal issues, but the damage may already be done.

'Money is killing country footy,' he laments. 'It's not an even playing field. ' While financial disparities are not the sole reason for Dennington's struggles, they certainly exacerbate the problem. The club has reached out to other teams that have folded, seeking lessons to avoid a similar fate.

However, there is hope on the horizon. Junior participation in both football and netball remains strong, and the town of Dennington, located on the outskirts of Warrnambool, continues to thrive.

'The footy club is sort of a de facto community … that holds the place together,' says Tony 'Bear' Poehler, the club's assistant secretary. The team is determined to fight on, both on and off the field.

'That's the biggest thing—no one's throwing in the towel, which is impressive,' Noonan remarks between drills. On the day of their round four match against Russells Creek, the sun shines brightly, a rare occurrence in Warrnambool. The Dogs' first victory of the season was simply fielding enough players for the senior side, a feat that seemed uncertain until the last moment. The reserves forfeited, never having a real chance to compete.

The team focuses on the present, dismissing past defeats. By quarter time, the scoreboard reads 79 to nil in favor of Russells Creek. The pace slows by halftime, but the margin extends to 132 to nothing. Injuries and exhaustion plague the Dogs—blood noses, hamstring strains, and cramping are common.

Rain begins to fall in the third quarter, but the team manages to score a lone point after a desperate scramble in the goal square. In the three-quarter time huddle, a ragged but determined group of players regroups.

'F**k yeah, just win the quarter,' one player shouts. Condon smiles, knowing his team is down but not out.

'I know it's been a tough day, but let's keep to our advantage, turn it into a scrap … just keep battling away,' he encourages. However, the final quarter sees Russells Creek pile on an additional 85 points, securing a 312-point victory. When the final siren sounds, the Dogs' heads do not drop. Some players kneel, exhausted but not defeated.

Among them is Guy Hardiman, the assistant playing coach who drives three hours from Geelong to support his cousin, Luke. Despite the heavy losses—four of the biggest in his 196-game career—Hardiman has grown attached to the club. As the players leave the field, volunteers cover the digital scoreboard with a metal sheet to protect it from the weather.

'If anyone thinks about wanting to play footy again, please, by all means, come down to training, come to Dennington—it's a great club, great people,' Hardiman urges. 'Any level of skill that you have, please, come give us a chop out. We'd love to have you.





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