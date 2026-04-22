Dentist's Estranged Wife Finds Love Again After Tragic Death and Abuse Allegations

Cassandra, the former wife of Sydney dentist Steven Lin who was killed by police, has revealed she has found a new partner after publicly detailing the breakdown of their marriage, marked by allegations of affairs and abuse.

The former wife of Sydney dentist Steven Lin , who died after a police shooting following an alleged attack on two women, has revealed she has found love again.

Cassandra, who separated from Lin in 2023, publicly shared details of their troubled marriage, citing affairs, secrets, and abuse. Lin, 41, was fatally shot by police on March 3rd inside a Potts Point apartment complex after reports of a knife attack on two women, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Cassandra has since begun a relationship with a man named Jay, whom she met on a dating app.

She described the difficulty of moving on after the trauma of her marriage, especially with young children, and the challenge of rebuilding trust. She expressed shock at discovering her husband’s infidelity and hidden life, contrasting it with his public persona. Jay, she says, has restored her faith in love, embracing her children as part of a new beginning. Cassandra previously shared a heartfelt letter to her late husband, reflecting on their early happiness and the eventual unraveling of their relationship.

She recalled the joy of building a family and the pain of discovering his betrayal, including undisclosed affairs and a secret child. She acknowledged the complexity of her feelings towards Lin, recognizing both the love they once shared and the hurt he caused. Lin had faced legal issues prior to his death, including allegations of assault and theft, which were later dismissed. Cassandra’s journey highlights the challenges of healing after domestic turmoil and finding hope amidst tragedy.

She emphasizes the importance of self-worth and the possibility of finding love and happiness even after experiencing profound loss and betrayal. Her public sharing of her story aims to offer encouragement to others navigating similar situations, reminding them that they deserve to be loved and cherished, along with their children and their entire life experience.

The new relationship represents a significant step towards healing and rebuilding her life, demonstrating resilience and a commitment to creating a positive future for herself and her children. Cassandra’s story is a testament to the enduring power of hope and the possibility of finding love again, even in the wake of unimaginable pain and loss. She is determined to move forward, embracing the opportunity to build a new life filled with love, trust, and happiness





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Steven Lin Cassandra Domestic Abuse Police Shooting Infidelity New Relationship Sydney Trauma Healing

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