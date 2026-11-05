Jai Opetaia moves up to heavyweight to fight Deontay Wilder on Fury v Joshua undercard

Unbeaten Australian cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will make his heavyweight debut against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on the undercard of Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11, streamed globally on Netflix.

Jai Opetaia will move up to the heavyweight division to face former world champion Deontay Wilder on the undercard of the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua blockbuster at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 11.

Opetaia Moves to Heavyweight Division

Australia's unbeaten cruiserweight champion, a contender for the sport's best pound-for-pound fighter, will make his first major fight above the 200 pound division when he takes on the explosive American veteran, 10 years his senior. The fight represents a daring gamble for the 31 year old Gold Coast based southpaw, who will be protecting his perfect 31 fight record against one of the biggest hitters the sport has witnessed.

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Opetaia is the IBF world champion, having captured the title with a victory over Mairis Briedis in 2022, and he has since dominated all comers in the 200 pound division. He is also recognised as The Ring Magazine champion. A former Olympian who represented Australia at the 2012 London Games aged 16, the Sydneysider will be making his heavyweight debut against Wilder, who stands 6ft 7in and has spent his entire professional career in the division.

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Opetaia's promoter Dana White admitted the fight carries real risk. He said: It's a very dangerous fight for him considering where he sits in his division right now. White added: But he's a fighter; he'll fight anybody, even at heavyweight with a guy who hits as hard as Wilder does. The bout looks poised to be a one-off, with Opetaia likely returning to cruiserweight afterwards to chase a showdown with American David Benavidez, the division's other major unbeaten force.

Last time out in Nevada in September, Opetaia stopped Noel Mikaelian in the ninth round and called out ringside observer Benavidez, whose heritage has earned him the nickname the Mexican Monster, with the request: Respectfully, let's get it on. White said: That is the fight Jai really wants, so we've got to figure that one out. He wants to stay active, he wants to fight, and he doesn't care if it's at heavyweight or wherever. He's ready to go.

Wilder Heavy Career Record

Wilder, though, is by far the biggest name Opetaia will have faced. The 41 year old held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020, making 10 successful defences before losing the belt to Tyson Fury. The American has a professional ledger of 45 wins, four defeats and one draw, with 43 victories coming by knockout. He had an epic trilogy of fights with Briton Fury, coming off worse twice after an extraordinary draw in their first bout.

Wilder has lost four of his last seven contests and, in his last outing, had to battle to earn a scruffy points win over British contender Derek Chisora in London in April. He also owns wins over journeyman Tyrrell Anthony Herndon and two time world title challenger Chisora, which have breathed extended life into his career.

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Both men are attempting to return to the summit of boxing's prestige division after suffering two defeats apiece against Oleksandr Usyk, the unbeaten former undisputed heavyweight champion from Ukraine. Usyk beat both Fury and Joshua twice, in June and previously, but insists he has not retired. Fury has won twice since returning to the ring, while Joshua has spent the year rebuilding after his defeats.

Fury Joshua Cardiff Event

The all British bill topper between Fury and Joshua is being sold as the biggest night of boxing ever witnessed in the UK, with tickets in Cardiff going within an hour of going on sale and the bill being screened globally on Netflix. The streaming giant will broadcast the event worldwide after its preferred plan to stage the fight at New York's Madison Square Garden was scuppered.

The undercard for Fury versus Joshua will take place on a Friday night, with the main event ringwalks at the Principality Stadium expected in the small hours of Saturday morning, widely reported to be around 2am. Opetaia's move to heavyweight adds another layer of intrigue to a card already billed as the biggest in British boxing history, pitting one of the sport's most feared punchers against one of its most gifted unbeaten technicians.