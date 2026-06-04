Dermatologists Warn of Cancer Risks from Unregulated Tanning Peptide Melanotan-II

Skin specialists raise alarms over the surge in use of the unapproved peptide Melanotan-II, linked to dangerous mole changes and potential melanoma risks.

Skin specialists are sounding the alarm over potential cancer risks associated with unregulated peptides at the heart of a social media-driven beauty craze. Dermatologists have told the ABC they have seen patients using Melanotan-II suddenly developing new, abnormal and potentially dangerous moles while taking the peptide.

Skin doctors are urging patients who may be worried after using unregulated peptides to book a skin check. Nearly 40 moles had appeared all over his back. When dermatologist Lisa Byrom saw the boy's atypical, worrying moles, she was overcome with emotion. At such a young age, what does this mean for the future?

His skin darkened but Dr Byrom said the patient also developed lots of funny looking moles all over their back very quickly. It was a very confronting consult. The results were negative for melanoma, but the number of abnormal moles on the teenager's back would be a lifetime worry, Dr Byrom said. MT-II is a synthetic peptide, unapproved for human use or sale in Australia.

Some of Australia's most senior skin doctors told the ABC they had seen a growing number of patients present with worrying side effects, including multiple atypical moles, a known risk factor for melanoma, after using MT-II. It is essentially tricking our skin cells to believing that it needs to produce more pigment, so it fast tracks skin darkening, dermatologist Leona Yip said.

It is not just a wellness or cosmetic product that you use and it is banal and it is harmless, it is not. Despite those warnings, there has been an explosion in popularity of unregulated injectable peptides in Australia, driven by social media users promoting their supposed benefits for health and beauty.

We need to have multiple agencies and regulatory bodies sitting together with health professionals, as well as tying in big names, celebrities and credible influencers to talk about the dangers of Melanotan, the dangers of skin cancers, particularly targeting vulnerable young people. Unregulated peptides pose a significant public health risk. Even so, instructions on how to buy and use them are rife on social media.

With MT-II coming in the form of an injection or nasal spray, Dr Yip said she was concerned it was experiencing a surge in popularity. We have seen Melanotan trends come back and make resurgences from time to time and we have seen it definitely in recent months, she said. Dr Yip said there were a number of case reports in medical literature of moles changing quickly, with melanoma developing a lot faster in people who have used MT-II.

There have also been many other side effects reported, such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, kidney failure, and you can also get brain swelling, Dr Yip said. Dr Byrom, who is also an associate professor at the University of Queensland School of Medicine, said it was heartbreaking to see another tanning trend gathering pace.

I shudder to think what we are going to be seeing on the skin of people who have used MT-II in the next five to 10 years, Dr Byrom said. Solarium tanning has been clearly linked to skin cancer, but hard scientific data on the long-term safety of MT-II is scarce. The Australasian College of Dermatologists, which represents around 700 specialists across Australia, told the ABC it shared the concerns of the broader medical community about the use of MT-II.

This substance is not approved for sale or use as a tanning agent in Australia and has not been assessed for safety or quality, it said. Experts also warned that because the drug was not regulated there was a risk that peptides could be contaminated and people could suffer serious reactions. Bodybuilder Nick said he had used MT-II twice to get an instant tan and both times experienced side effects.

Hot flushing, nausea - I experienced nausea pretty hard that was probably the worst one, the 39-year-old said. When I took it at night, I slept through the side effects but one time I did it in the day and I felt horrendous. He said friends who had taken the peptide had prepared him for these side effects and so he was not concerned about them. Nick was also unconcerned when his freckles and moles quickly turned darker.

I was fine with it because I knew that was going to happen, it was an expectation. So when it happened, I did not freak out or anything, he said. He was also of the belief that it was safer than getting a tan by sunbaking, which is a common misconception amongst MT-II users. Nick said he now knows much more about the risks of using MT-II and would not recommend it or do it again.

Melbourne dermatologist Katherine Armour has also seen an increase in patients using MT-II. I get the impression that its resurgence is because people are taking peptides in stacks, Dr Armour said. This is when people take a number of health and beauty-promoted peptides alongside each other to try to get the best results





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