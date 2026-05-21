Desert Travel: Uluru and Beyond with Anangu

A five-day, 54-kilometer trip through the Central Desert, Uluru Kakararra Trail, unveils the pulsating life of Anangu as global icons attract visitors annually.

At dawn, our group joins the crowd on a desert dune watching the sunrise towards the unmistakable Uluru outline in the distance. Rory Oates shares his thoughts on watching the sunrise in silence and capturing the moment with Thermos coffee.

The pinkish-red cloud altitudes that create spectacular sunrises is described by a meteorologist. A 54-kilometer walk, Uluru Kakararra Trail, starts a decade ago and offers creature comforts with creature comforts defying conditions to establish remote camps. The traditional owners, Anangu, show the importance of their laws and culture. Wearing Tjukurpa story pillars, Palya works as a versatile word.

Uluru is the most recognisable landmark in the Northern Territory as it attracts 250,000 visitors annually. Too cold for a small campfire, a luxurious desert breeze flows through the tent sides





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Uluru Central Desert Tasmania Walking Company Brett Godfrey Anangu Tjukurpa Palya Uluru Kakararra Trail

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