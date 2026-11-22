Byron Bay designer Olive Cooke reveals her favorite Australian and New Zealand fashion labels, including Tigra Tigra and Deiji Studios, and shares insights into her enduring style icons.

Byron Bay based fashion designer Olive Cooke has shared a detailed perspective on her personal style, highlighting a deep appreciation for the Australian and New Zealand fashion industries. She describes this regional aesthetic as a unique combination of feminine strength and effortless consideration, noting that it allows her to feel both comfortable and confident in her daily attire. Cooke emphasizes the importance of incorporating fun elements into her wardrobe choices while maintaining a high standard of quality and design integrity.

Oldest And Newest Silk Wardrobe Items

One of the most striking aspects of Cooke's collection is the symmetry between her oldest garment and her most recent acquisition. Her vintage centerpiece is a 1980s orange silk jacket paired with matching cigarette pants, a set she originally purchased in Paris. In a fascinating parallel, her newest addition to the closet is also a silk jacket, this time featuring a red floral print from the label Tigra Tigra. This connection highlights her enduring love for silk as a fabric and her ability to blend vintage finds with contemporary designs.

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Preferred Local Labels And Designer Picks

Cooke frequently cites specific brands that define her aesthetic, including St. Agni, Harris Tapper, Deiji Studios, and Maggie Marilyn. For comfortable yet chic everyday wear, she often pairs tailored pants with a simple singlet, complemented by a fun handbag and a tiny heel. When traveling, she prioritizes ease, wearing Deiji Studios cotton pants, a St. Agni or Leset t-shirt, a light knit layer, and her Maison Margiela Tabi shoes. These choices reflect a practical approach to dressing that does not compromise on style.

Red Carpet Preferences And Iconic Imagery

If she were to attend a formal event, Cooke stated she would choose a piece from Chloé's spring-summer 2027 show. Her inspiration for fashion is not derived from a single celebrity but rather from vintage travel imagery, particularly the carefree and authentic vibe of the 1970s. This wanderlust aesthetic influences her desire for clothing that feels both historical and timeless, allowing her to express a sense of freedom and authenticity in her personal style.

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Sensory Details And Childhood Memories

Her personal taste extends beyond clothing to include sensory experiences that evoke nostalgia. Cooke identifies jasmine as her favorite fragrance because it recalls her childhood in Fremantle, Western Australia. She also enjoys the Loewe tomato candle, which adds a comforting element to her home environment. These details illustrate how her personal style is deeply intertwined with her memories and sensory preferences, creating a holistic sense of self.

Destructive Beginnings And Current Comfort Wear

Cooke's relationship with fashion began with a destructive curiosity; as a child, she was obsessed with sewing and altering clothes, once covering high heels with buttons until they cracked off. She also cut her own hair during her teens, experimenting with fringes and layers without formal skill. Today, her go-to casual wear consists of Deiji cotton pants and a baby tee at home, or jeans paired with a Navygrey knit and a Mélisse knot bag with tassels on weekends. This evolution from chaotic experimentation to refined simplicity marks her journey as a designer.