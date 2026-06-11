Desperate family pleads for return of stolen medical supplies

A family in Melbourne is pleading for the return of stolen medical supplies their 12-year-old daughter needs to survive. Jana suffers from a deadly and degenerative genetic disorder called Leigh's Syndrome, which means she's kept alive through a tube. The family had received a critical delivery of food and feeding tubes, but two heartless women stole the supplies from their doorstep in Tarneit.

A desperate family in Melbourne is pleading for the return of stolen medical supplies their 12-year-old daughter Jana needs to survive. Jana suffers from a deadly and degenerative genetic disorder called Leigh's Syndrome , which means she's kept alive through a tube.

The family had received a critical delivery of food and feeding tubes, but two heartless women stole the supplies from their doorstep in Tarneit. The stolen items included five weeks' worth of formula, which Jana can't live without. The family says this is not the first time they've been targeted, with another $900 delivery of Jana's food stolen four months ago. They're now calling on the public to help them track down the thieves and return the stolen supplies.

Jana's sister is determined to become a genetic doctor to help people like her siblings, and the family is hoping that the community will come together to support them in their time of need. The family is urging anyone with information to contact the authorities, and they're also appealing for the thieves to return the stolen supplies out of compassion for Jana's condition.

The community is rallying around the family, with many people offering to help them track down the thieves and return the stolen supplies. The family is grateful for the support and is hoping that the community will continue to come together to help them in their time of need. The police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The family is also receiving support from local organizations and charities, who are offering to help them with the costs of replacing the stolen supplies. The community is coming together to support the family, and many people are offering to help them in any way they can. The family is grateful for the support and is hoping that it will continue to grow as they navigate this difficult time.

The police are working closely with the family to track down the thieves and return the stolen supplies. The family is urging anyone with information to contact the authorities, and they're also appealing for the thieves to return the stolen supplies out of compassion for Jana's condition. The community is rallying around the family, and many people are offering to help them track down the thieves and return the stolen supplies.

The police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The family is grateful for the support and is hoping that it will continue to grow as they navigate this difficult time. The community is coming together to support the family, and many people are offering to help them in any way they can.

The family is grateful for the support and is hoping that it will continue to grow as they navigate this difficult time





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Stolen Medical Supplies Melbourne Tarneit Leigh's Syndrome Genetic Disorder

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