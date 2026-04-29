Desperate Search Continues for Missing Five-Year-Old Girl and Suspected Abductor in Northern Territory

Northern Territory Police are intensifying efforts to locate Sharon Granites, a five-year-old girl missing since Saturday night, and her suspected abductor, Jefferson Lewis. Despite a massive search operation involving over 100 volunteers and specialized units, no trace of the pair has been found. Authorities believe Lewis is being helped to evade detection and are urging the community to come forward with any information.

Northern Territory Police are intensifying their search for five-year-old Sharon Granites, who has been missing since Saturday night, along with her suspected abductor, Jefferson Lewis .

The desperate hunt, now in its fourth day, has involved over 100 volunteers, police officers, and specialized units, including Indigenous trackers, drones, helicopters, and the canine division. Despite extensive efforts, authorities have found no trace of Lewis or Sharon, leading police to believe he is being aided by members of the community to evade capture.

Commissioner Martin Dole expressed frustration at the lack of progress, stating, 'It’s very unusual that we’ve got absolutely no contact, no trace, and no location of Mr. Lewis. We firmly believe there are people who know where he is and how to contact him, and we urge them to come forward.

' Lewis, a 47-year-old man with a history of violent offenses, was last seen walking away from the Old Timers Aboriginal town camp on the outskirts of Alice Springs, holding hands with Sharon around 11pm on Saturday. Police have cordoned off a crime scene near the riverbank, where they seized items including a doona, a yellow shirt Lewis was wearing, and a pair of child’s underwear for forensic analysis.

Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley warned that survival experts believe Sharon may not survive much longer if she wandered into the bush, emphasizing the urgency of the search. The terrain, described as rugged with long grass, soft sand, and dense vegetation, has made the search particularly challenging. Malley noted that traditional policing methods are being employed due to Lewis’ lack of a digital footprint—no phone, bank account, or car—requiring door-to-door searches and community engagement.

Sharon was visiting the Old Timers Aboriginal town camp with her mother to do laundry when she disappeared. Police suspect Lewis, who had been released from prison just six days earlier, was intoxicated at the time of the abduction. He has a history of serious assaults and domestic violence-related offenses but no prior convictions involving children. The camp, home to about 40 residents, is a dry community, yet alcohol was reportedly consumed at a party the night of Sharon’s disappearance.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information, no matter how small, and are offering anonymity through Crime Stoppers. Lewis’ family, who reside in a remote Aboriginal community in Western Australia, has also been contacted by local police at the request of NT authorities. The Granites family, spread across Northern Territory’s remote communities, is cooperating with the investigation, with Sharon’s immediate relatives primarily living in the Old Timers Camp





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Missing Child Abduction Northern Territory Police Jefferson Lewis Alice Springs

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