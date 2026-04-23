Detective Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Being Run Down by Drug-Fueled Driver

A Perth detective critically injured by a drug-impaired driver has spoken of his gratitude for surviving the ordeal. Brenden Green was sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for the attack.

Detective Senior Constable Greg McDougall, a Perth -based police officer, has spoken of his profound gratitude for being alive after a harrowing incident in September 2024 where he was critically injured by a drug-impaired driver.

The incident occurred in Belmont, Perth, during a routine traffic stop. McDougall was approaching the driver’s side window of a Toyota HiLux when the driver, Brenden Green, unexpectedly accelerated, dragging the officer several metres before running him over. The impact resulted in multiple fractures and significant internal organ damage, requiring McDougall to spend over a month in hospital and a further period in intensive rehabilitation.

He has recently returned to full duties with the Western Australia Police Force, a testament to his resilience and determination. The court proceedings revealed that Green, 37 at the time of the incident, was found to be carrying approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine within the vehicle. Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of drugs in his system. The entire ordeal was captured on Detective McDougall’s body-worn camera, providing crucial evidence for the prosecution.

Despite the availability of this footage, McDougall has stated he has no intention of viewing it, preferring to focus on his recovery and return to service. The emotional toll on McDougall’s family, particularly his three children, has been substantial, with his children expressing ongoing anxiety about his safety when he goes to work. This highlights the far-reaching consequences of such violent acts, extending beyond the immediate victim to their loved ones.

The incident has deeply affected the entire WA Police Force, prompting reflection on the inherent risks faced by officers and the value of life. Assistant Commissioner Tony Longhorn emphasized the ripple effect felt throughout the force whenever an officer is injured, underscoring the strong sense of camaraderie and shared vulnerability within the organization. Brenden Green was sentenced to almost 12 years imprisonment in the District Court, with eligibility for parole in 2034.

His lawyer conveyed Green’s deep remorse and sincere apology to Detective McDougall and his family for the devastating injuries and trauma inflicted. While the sentence provides a measure of justice for McDougall and his family, it does not diminish the severity of the ordeal he endured. McDougall, speaking after the sentencing, expressed his overwhelming sense of luck and his commitment to making the most of his second chance.

He stated he feels “100 per cent” fortunate to be alive and intends to dedicate himself fully to his duties as a police officer. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel and the devastating consequences of driving under the influence of drugs. It also underscores the importance of strong sentencing to deter such reckless behaviour and protect the community.

The case has sparked renewed calls for stricter penalties for drug-related driving offences and increased resources for police to combat drug trafficking and impaired driving





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