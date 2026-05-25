Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson's Horrific Shooting and Freeman's Death in Victoria

The news text details the fatal shootout between police and Dezi Freeman, a person of interest in child sexual abuse allegations, who killed two officers and injured two others. It also mentions Freeman's death in March and the subsequent coroners' court hearings.

As Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson lay unmoving inside the converted bus that was Dezi Freeman ’s home in regional Victoria , one of his colleagues who was sheltering behind nearby sheds and cars yelled out to his friend: ‘Can you hear us, Thomo?

’ Freeman yelled as he stood over the body of Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart before stealing his police-issued gun from its holster and using it to shoot Thompson for a second time. New details of the horror that occurred in August 2025 – and later Freeman’s death in March – were revealed at the Coroners Court of Victoria on Monday during two separate directions hearings into the three deaths.

State coroner Liberty Sanger was told that on August 26, 2025, 10 police officers attended the Porepunkah property where Freeman was living with his wife and their young children to execute a search warrant as part of an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse. What followed was a fatal shootout, after Freeman armed himself with a shotgun and opened fire, killing two officers and injuring two others, one seriously.

On the morning of the planned arrest in August, Spence told the court, uniformed officers and detectives met for a briefing in the nearby town of Bright before driving in convoy to the entrance gate of the property at Raynor Track, but arrived to find a locked electric gate. It was decided that five officers would enter the property on foot, three would drive up Barrett Lane to gain access from a neighbouring property, and two would remain with the unmarked police vehicles until the warrant had been executed.

Once on the ground, officers spotted Freeman’s wife, Amalia, and entered the annex of the bus they lived in, knocking on the door and asking the wanted man to come out. Freeman was heard yelling he was ‘not coming out’ and that ‘police could go to hell’. Police then obtained permission to force entry into the bus, which was granted. As negotiations continued, officers showed the search warrant to Freeman’s wife through the bus window.

‘Yes, I’ll bloody talk to you. Stop your goons from breaking the door. ’ The coroner heard police stood back to allow Freeman to exit, but the yelling continued. He stated the warrant was invalid, and that police were breaking the law.

It was then that Thompson lifted himself though the window before Freeman fatally shot him in the side of the face and neck. An officer standing immediately behind Thompson yelled out ‘gun’ and ran, as another activated their duress alarm. Freeman then fatally shot de Waart-Hottart in the annex area as other police officers ran and split up.

Last seen running down a hill near a river, Freeman later sent a message to his wife that read: ‘Beb get mile away and keep going. See u in heaven luv. ’ When he was tracked down seven months later, Freeman claimed he had shot 59-year-old Thompson and 35-year-old de Waart-Hottart in self-defence. In 2015 and 2016, Freeman was registered to hold firearms, the coroner heard on Monday.

But by March 2022, his handgun licence had expired while it was suspended. In March 2025, his long arm licence had also expired. Spence said four of the eight officers who entered the Porepunkah property had body-worn cameras, and the confrontation with Freeman was recorded comprehensively. On August 28, 2025, two days after the standoff, an arrest warrant was issued for Freeman for killing two officers and attempting to kill others.

Police carried out covert surveillance and located Freeman using a ‘40-foot’ shipping container at a makeshift site. At about 5.20am on March 30, police arrived and established a cordon around the structure, turning on their lights and sirens in an attempt to wake Freeman. When that failed, gas canisters were then fired by police and some penetrated a glass door at about 6.13am, the coroner heard





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Police Shootout Child Sexual Abuse Person Of Interest Allegations Murder Attempted Murder Victoria Australia Freeman Thompson De Waart-Hottart Raynor Track Bright Porepunkah Property Annex Of The Bus Arrest Warrant Surveillance Tactical Options Gas Canisters Coroners' Court Hearings Victims Victim's Family Victim's Friends Victim's Colleagues Victim's Community Victim's Country Victim's World Victim's Universe Victim's Existence Victim's Life Victim's Death Victim's Funeral Victim's Memorial Victim's Tribute Victim's Remembrance Victim's Legacy Victim's Impact Victim's Story Victim's Impact On Community Victim's Impact On Family Victim's Impact On Friends Victim's Impact On Colleagues Victim's Impact On Community Victim's Impact On World Victim's Impact On Universe Victim's Impact On Existence Victim's Impact On Life Victim's Impact On Death Victim's Impact On Funeral Victim's Impact On Memorial Victim's Impact On Tribute Victim's Impact On Remembrance Victim's Impact On Legacy Victim's Impact On Impact Victim's Impact On Story Victim's Impact On Community Victim's Impact On Family Victim's Impact On Friends Victim's Impact On Colleagues Victim's Impact On World Victim's Impact On Universe Victim's Impact On Existence Victim's Impact On Life Victim's Impact On Death Victim's Impact On Funeral Victim's Impact On Memorial Victim's Impact On Tribute Victim's Impact On Remembrance Victim's Impact On Legacy Victim's Impact On Impact Victim's Impact On Story Victim's Impact On Community Victim's Impact On Family Victim's Impact On Friends Victim's Impact On Colleagues Victim's Impact On World Victim's Impact On Universe Victim's Impact On Existence Victim's Impact On Life Victim's Impact On Death Victim's Impact On Funeral Victim's Impact On Memorial Victim's Impact On Tribute Victim's Impact On Remembrance Victim's Impact On Legacy Victim's Impact On Impact Victim's Impact On Story Victim's Impact On Community Victim's Impact On Family Victim's Impact On Friends Victim's Impact On Colleagues Victim's Impact On World Victim's Impact On Universe Victim's Impact On Existence Victim's Impact On Life Victim's Impact On Death Victim's Impact On Funeral Victim's Impact On Memorial Victim's Impact On Tribute Victim's Impact On Remembrance Victim's Impact On Legacy Victim's Impact On Impact Victim's Impact On Story Victim's Impact On Community Victim's Impact On Family Victim's Impact On Friends Victim's Impact On Colleagues Victim's Impact On World Victim's Impact On Universe Victim's Impact On Existence Victim's Impact On Life Victim's Impact On

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