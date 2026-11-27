UN human rights experts say Vietnam's detention of Australian activist Tran Hiep and two colleagues in Cambodia amounts to transboundary abduction, urging investigations and full cooperation with Cambodia.

United Nations human rights experts have called out Vietnam for the alleged transnational kidnapping of Australian pro-democracy campaigner Tran Hiep and two colleagues while they were travelling in neighbouring Cambodia.

The panel of 11 independent experts said the detention amounts to a transboundary abduction that violates international human rights law. The three men disappeared on September 18. In a statement published by the UN on Thursday Geneva time, the experts said they were alarmed by the alleged abductions. They cited violations of the prohibitions on arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

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Panel Accuses Vietnam Of Transboundary Abduction

The panel said Cambodia has an international obligation to investigate whether Cambodian officials knew of, facilitated, or tolerated the alleged arbitrary detention and transfer. Hiep, Norwegian citizen Nguyen Duc Thuan and Vietnamese man Thai Cong Truong Son are members of Viet Tan (VT). VT is a diaspora political party championing human rights and a transition to democracy from one-party communist rule. The Vietnamese government brands it a terrorist organisation.

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VT said the men were in Cambodia to meet with other members when they were snatched and driven across the border. The group labelled it a brazen act of transnational repression. VT added that the Australian and Norwegian men were booked to fly to Bangkok on September 19, the day after they went missing, before flying home to their respective countries.

Trio Arrested After Ten Days Mystery

The trio's fate was a mystery for 10 days until Vietnamese authorities announced they were arrested while allegedly trying to enter Vietnam. Vietnam holds that VT is responsible for recruiting, training and directing its members to infiltrate into Vietnam to provoke protests and riots, undermine security, conduct assassination and kidnapping. The UN experts said witness accounts were inconsistent with the Vietnamese government's explanation of events. They added that the terrorism designation of VT does not appear to be justified.

They called for the men's rights to be upheld in custody, including access to medical care, family contact, legal representation and consular assistance. The experts urged Vietnam to disclose the circumstances and legal basis of the arrests, investigate any involvement of its officials in the alleged abductions, transfers and enforced disappearances, and cooperate fully with Cambodia's investigation. They also expressed concern about the growth of transnational repression in the region and prevailing impunity surrounding it.

They called on states to combat it, including through the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN). The statement's authors include various UN-appointed special rapporteurs. Hiep told Australian officials on an October 15 consular visit that he never entered or crossed the Vietnam border on his own. According to VT, he said he remained terrified and traumatised from being attacked and kidnapped in Cambodia.

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Australia Seeks Consular Access For Hiep

Australian officials in Vietnam have requested monthly meetings with Hiep in line with a bilateral consular agreement. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to questions about whether another meeting had been allowed since the first on October 15.

Hiep's family welcomed the meeting but remain concerned that the narrative surrounding Hiep's detention in Vietnam does not address the fact that he is a victim of a crime by a supposed partner of Australia, according to his Australian lawyer, Alison Battisson. Another lawyer said Australia has a variety of mechanisms it can use to hold Vietnam to account.

These include sanctions, stopping economic support to Vietnam, the International Court of Justice and charging relevant officials with crimes under Australian law. Australia's foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, has previously said she had made personal representations regarding Hiep's case but would be careful what she says publicly. Viet Tan is described as an opposition political party which operates openly and lawfully in many countries including Australia, but which Hanoi arbitrarily labels terrorist.