Deterministic Impact of Beetle on Urban-Canopy Tree Deaths

The polyphagous shot-hole borer beetle is a pest that originated in South-East Asia and was discovered in Western Australia in 2021. It has the potential to devastate the tree canopy in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane due to climate and tree susceptibility. A study suggests that 47 per cent of the urban tree canopy in Sydney could be killed, and the potential impact to natural ecosystems outside the cities would be devastating.

A tiny beetle led to the loss of 4000 trees in Perth could wipe out nearly half the tree canopy in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, including iconic species such as Moreton Bay figs.

A stocktake of Sydney’s street trees revealed that 47 per cent of the urban tree canopy could be killed. Dr Brett Summerell, Chief Botanist at the Royal Botanic Gardens, calculated the toll if all trees at moderate to extreme risk from the beetle succumbed. Scientists also calculated the impact to natural ecosystems outside the cities, including species such as she-oaks and tuckeroos. Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane would fare worse due to the climate and tree susceptibility





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Beetle Tree Deaths Urban-Canopy Tree Polymorphous Shot-Hole Borer Climate Susceptibility Figure Fire Risk

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The tiny beetle that could wipe out half the trees in our citiesSydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are at huge risk if the shot-hole borer makes its way from Western Australia because the climate is more favourable to the pest.

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The tiny beetle that could wipe out half the trees in our citiesSydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are at huge risk if the shot-hole borer makes its way from Western Australia because the climate is more favourable to the pest.

Read more »