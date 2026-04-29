Devastating Fire Destroys Popular Adelaide Hills Restaurant, Damage Estimated at $2 Million

A fire has completely destroyed The Mustard Seed Indian and Mediterranean restaurant in Hahndorf, Adelaide Hills, causing an estimated $2 million in damages. Emergency services responded swiftly, but the cause of the blaze remains unknown as investigators appeal for witnesses and footage.

A devastating fire has completely destroyed The Mustard Seed Indian and Mediterranean restaurant in Hahndorf, located in the Adelaide Hills . The blaze, which erupted at approximately 8:30pm last night, caused an estimated $2 million in damages.

Emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene, where they encountered flames engulfing the entire structure. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters from 12 Country Fire Service (CFS) crews, totaling around 70 personnel, worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control within just over an hour.

CFS State Duty Commander Ben Pettman described the blaze as extremely significant, noting that additional resources were quickly mobilized to assist in containing the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigators from the CFS and South Australian Police are currently examining the scene to determine its origin. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in the investigation.

Witnesses who may have observed suspicious activity in the vicinity or individuals with CCTV or dash cam footage are urged to come forward and contact the police. The loss of this well-known dining establishment has left the local community in shock, as The Mustard Seed was a popular spot for both residents and tourists. The restaurant's owners have expressed their gratitude for the swift response of emergency services and the outpouring of support from the community.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on uncovering the circumstances surrounding this tragic event





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