Devils' List Concessions to Give Them a Boost

The AFL has officially established the rules for the Tasmania Devils' list, allowing them to offer competitive advantages. The list concessions provide flexibilities in list sizes across their first five seasons, access to a signing bonus pool of $5 million, and permission to pre-list prospects in their 17th year.

Fox Footy commentators believe that the suite of list concessions handed to Tasmania will give the Devils the best chance of early AFL success. However, for the 19th club to make an immediate splash on the field, they would need to land a big-name player(s) off the field.

The Devils have been offered flexibilities in their list sizes across their first five seasons, access to a signing bonus pool of $5 million, and permission to pre-list prospects in their 17th year. The AFL confirmed the formal establishment rules for the Devils' list, comprising six guiding principles, one of which is 'competitive from the start.





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Devils List Concessions Tasmanian Club AFL Premiership Season Ability To Land A Big-Name Player(S) Off The F

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