Dezi Freeman Shooting: Investigation Ongoing, Details Limited

The investigation into the fatal shootings of Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neil Thompson by Dezi Freeman remains ongoing. The court heard Freeman had already been under investigation over alleged child sexual assault and child abuse material offences when a 10-person police team first attended his property.

The investigation remains ongoing and as such, we are not in a position to provide further details at this immediate time. Dezi Freeman was found hiding on a remote rural property in northeast Victoria seven months after shooting dead two cops.

The final moments of Freeman’s death, as well as the vile rant he unleashed over the bodies of the fallen officers, were revealed. The court also heard on Monday that Freeman had already been under investigation over alleged child sexual assault and child abuse material offences when a 10-person police team first attended his property. Freeman refused repeated demands to exit the bus, yelling the warrant was ‘illegal’ and telling officers to ‘go to hell’.

He shot Detective Leading Senior Constable Neil Thompson in the side of the face and neck with a shotgun, and then shot him a second time in the head. Freeman called the responding police ‘thugs’ and ‘bullies’ who were only there to hurt him. Over several hours, multiple attempts were made to engage in good faith negotiations, including police providing a mobile phone to Freeman.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au





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Dezi Freeman Fatal Shootings Police Team Child Sexual Assault Child Abuse Material Offences Investigation Good Faith Negotiations Police Providing A Mobile Phone 1800RESPECT

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