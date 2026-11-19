Two non-bank lenders are pursuing Di Maloney's Point Piper home through the Supreme Court for $114 million in outstanding loans, months after her Tamarama property was sold at a $9 million loss.

Di Maloney's Point Piper home faces repossession over $114 million in outstanding loans. Two non-bank lenders are pursuing the Maloney family home through the Supreme Court.

Maloney Disputes Repossession Orders

The lawyer-turned-hotelier will not hand over the keys without a fight. Maloney is disputing the repossession orders. She also seeks to have the second-ranking mortgage dismissed. She claims the lender unconscientiously exploited her financial situation when she already owed $102 million to the first lender.

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The fight comes months after her other real estate assets were repossessed. Her second home in Tamarama sold two months ago at a $9 million loss. Her Plaza Hotel building in the CBD is currently for sale by receivers. Maloney has long been known for lavish generosity at the Point Piper residence.

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Her parties featured guest lists in the many hundreds, free-flowing champagne, caviar stands, live entertainment, and state-of-the-art sound and stage systems. Themed fit-outs included a cemetery and a beach club. Many parties supported her son Ryan's DJ career and her daughter Sarah's branded content. Themed parties saw the tennis court redesigned as a cemetery and a beach resort.

Maloney and former husband Kim Maloney bought the Point Piper property in 2001. They paid $11.385 million to fashion designer Lisa Ho and rag trader Philip Smouha. After their divorce, the home was transferred into Maloney's name alone in 2020 with no finance on title. The Plaza Hotel was also debt-free when transferred to her sole ownership.

Financial Troubles Trace To 2020

The three-storey building with a heritage facade on George Street was bought in 2002 for about $11.5 million when part of the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain. In 2022, Maloney set a then Tamarama record of $29.2 million buying an oceanfront block of five apartments. It was regularly used as a party venue by her son Ryan. Maloney traces much financial trouble to late 2020.

The Plaza Hotel was slapped with a fire safety order requiring significant rectification works. It left the hotel shuttered for four years and cost her $7 million to get rid of the fire order alone. Funding came from a loan from Hong Kong investment management giant PAG. It was made through a British Virgin Islands-registered entity, Rodez Breeze Development VI Limited.

Security was a first mortgage on her Point Piper home, the Plaza Hotel venue and the Tamarama property. Court records show the initial loan was $98.66 million. Maloney was locked out of the Plaza Hotel in March. That was the same day Newpoint Advisory's Costa Nicodemou was appointed receiver.

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It is currently for sale, with the agent hoping to have it sold by Christmas. Offers of more than $40 million have not been sufficient. Other debts followed. A judgment debt over a CharterLaw Legal bill for $121,000 was recently set aside in Maloney's favour.

Receivers Move On Tamarama Property

A $43,484 bill owed to a horticulturalist who worked on the Point Piper house remains unpaid and in dispute. By early this year, Maloney's Rodez Breeze mortgage had increased to $107.5 million. Six months later, receivers moved on the Tamarama property, selling it under the hammer for $20 million. Maloney is expected to file a defence against the Rodez Breeze application in the coming weeks.

She disputes its attempts to repossess her Point Piper home while the Plaza Hotel sale is ongoing. I question why enforcement action is being pursued against my home when these matters remain unresolved, including the recovery of the debt from the other secured assets, Maloney said. An application for repossession orders by the second lender is also disputed by Maloney. Vance Finance extended a separate loan of $6.15 million to Maloney last November on a nine-month term.

Accusations Of Unconscientious Exploitation

Interest rates ranged from 19.8 per cent to 36 per cent. By the time Maloney defaulted in July, the debt had risen to $6.57 million. Maloney claims Vance Finance knew of her $100 million-plus debt burden when it extended finance. She accuses it of unconscionable conduct and of unconscientiously exploiting her situation.

Vance Finance denies Maloney's claims. The matter is next before Justice Gregory Sirtes on December 9.