David Jones CEO Erica Berchtold says previous management lacked the courage to make tough decisions, blaming a perfect storm of internet competition, changing customer behaviour and long leases for the retailer's collapse.

David Jones chief executive Erica Berchtold has blamed a perfect storm of the internet, overseas competition, changing customer demographics and behaviours, and long leases for the collapse of the 188-year-old department store.

In her first public remarks since administrators and receivers took control of the retailer, Berchtold conceded she had made comments suggesting former management had not had the balls to make tough decisions. Oh gosh, that is bold. I probably have said something like that, so I think I would have to say: true, she told 2GB on Thursday morning. Look, I act at pace.

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I act fast. I have a clear vision, and so once I had that vision and decided to act, it was like, come on, let us go, she said. I garner all of the support and all of the energy and direction from everybody else. Berchtold said she wanted staff, customers and suppliers to know the troubled business still has a plan.

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David Jones Store Closures And Staff Redundancies

It is really unfortunate the situation we find ourselves in at the moment, but we have a plan, and we are heading towards that still, even in these difficult times, she said. The retailer recently confirmed the closure of 19 stores and the axing of more than 1500 staff in its first round of redundancies, with nearly 1700 David Jones staff told to go as Myer poaches customers and suppliers.

The collapse followed weeks of negotiations with landlords before the talks broke down, forcing directors to convene a last-minute board meeting and hand over the department store to administrators in early November. Under the proposal dubbed David Jones 2.0, company directors were hoping to exit 19 stores and negotiate the rent of several others, but ultimately could not reach an agreement with major landlords.

Two weeks ago, receivers appointed a chief executive at the expense of Scott Fyfe, and a new fight for survival began at David Jones. Berchtold, who has only been in the role for less than six months, said staff were upset but understood that we need to make some hard decisions right now if we are going to see the survival of the business.

Berchtold Vows To Reset David Jones Business

I think as an executive, you need to have the vision, but you also need to have the courage, right? she said. If you have vision and courage, people will give you support and capital to continue investing in the business and fixing the business. And you know, I think I have got the courage and I have got the vision to be able to reset this business once and for all.

Sidestepping a question on who killed David Jones, Berchtold pointed to the perfect storm of factors. I just do not think we moved quickly enough to adapt to that change and make sure we were reshaping the business, looking at external factors, getting ahead of them, and doing the reset and the hard decisions that needed to be made, she said.

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Things change and customer behaviour changes and I just do not think we moved quickly enough to adapt to those changes, she said. Despite news of store closures and redundancies, Berchtold said there have been heartwarming gestures by customers taking flowers, cakes and cups of teas and coffee in to members of the David Jones team.

David Jones Buyers Interest And Sale Hopes

There is a real emotional connection with customers and these stores and their local communities, we thank our customers for their support and their kindness and their care at this time, she said. Berchtold said more job cuts would depend on who wants to buy the business and how many stores they want to take on, saying there is a lot of interest from buyers, and hopes a sale would be announced in the new year.

She also thanked other retailers, including competitors, for reaching out and offering to redeploy staff who had been made redundant. The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association said it would work overtime to help members find jobs elsewhere. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find alternative employment for our members, the retail union NSW secretary Bernie Smith said. He said companies had already come forward seeking the skills and experience David Jones staff had to offer.

The union said it had established a help desk to ensure David Jones met its financial and legal obligations to redundant employees.