Diesel Outages Easing Across Australia, Says Energy Minister Bowen

Energy Minister Chris Bowen provides an update on the diesel and fuel supply situation, highlighting improvements in New South Wales and across the nation, while acknowledging that service stations are still experiencing outages. Fuel is being prioritized for farmers during planting season.

Australia 's Energy Minister, Chris Bowen , provided an update on the diesel and fuel supply situation across the nation. Addressing reporters in Sydney, Minister Bowen announced a positive trend, particularly in New South Wales (NSW), which had been the most significantly impacted by outages.

He noted a decrease in the number of service stations experiencing diesel shortages, a welcome development as farmers are in the midst of planting season, requiring a consistent fuel supply to operate their machinery and keep the agricultural sector running smoothly. The government's efforts to prioritize fuel distribution to critical sectors like agriculture seem to be yielding positive results, easing some of the pressure on the fuel supply chain and providing relief to affected communities. Across Australia, the overall percentage of service stations without diesel has fallen, indicating progress in addressing the disruptions. The situation is being closely monitored, and the government is committed to ensuring a stable and reliable fuel supply for all Australians. Further updates are expected as the situation evolves and efforts to stabilize the fuel market continue.\Minister Bowen provided a detailed, state-by-state breakdown of the fuel outage situation. He highlighted that in New South Wales, the hardest-hit state, the number of service stations without diesel had dropped below 100. Specifically, he stated that 97 out of 2400 service stations in NSW were without diesel, representing 4% of the state's service stations. Furthermore, he noted that 19 service stations in NSW were without any form of fuel at all. He indicated that these figures represented a decrease compared to the previous day's data, reflecting improvements in the fuel supply chain. Moving to other states, Victoria reported 41 service stations without diesel and 27 without unleaded petrol. Queensland had 28 stations without diesel and 19 without regular unleaded. In South Australia, the figures were 9 stations without diesel and 8 without unleaded. Western Australia saw 7 stations without diesel and 17 without unleaded. Tasmania had 6 stations without diesel and 5 without unleaded, while the Northern Territory reported 4 stations without diesel and 2 without unleaded. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) was the only territory reporting no outages. This detailed breakdown provides a clear picture of the varying levels of impact across different regions of Australia and helps to understand the scope of the fuel supply challenges. The government is actively working with relevant stakeholders to resolve the remaining issues.\In total, Minister Bowen reported that 192 out of 7940 service stations, or 2.4% nationally, remained without diesel. This overall figure, while still significant, is a positive development compared to previous reports. The government's proactive measures, including prioritizing fuel for essential sectors such as agriculture, are contributing to this improvement. The planting season's reliance on diesel fuel underscores the critical nature of these supply chain challenges, and the government's efforts to mitigate disruptions are crucial. The ongoing monitoring of the situation and the provision of regular updates demonstrates the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in addressing the fuel supply issues. The Energy Minister’s report offers a comprehensive snapshot of the current fuel landscape. The government is continuing to take steps to stabilize the fuel market and ensure that Australians have access to the fuel they need. The dedication to addressing these challenges highlights the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and consumers to maintain a resilient and reliable fuel supply across the nation. The situation remains fluid, and further updates and adjustments to strategies may be needed as circumstances evolve





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