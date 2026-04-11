Diesel Prices Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict, Raising Inflation Concerns

Diesel prices in Australia are soaring, fueled by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and restrictions on global fuel supplies, posing a risk to inflation, transport operators and consumers, despite government measures.

The price of diesel is experiencing a significant surge, fueled by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and subsequent restrictions on global fuel supplies. Despite government efforts to alleviate costs through reductions in fuel excise , the average price of diesel in Australia has climbed above $3 per litre.

This situation has sparked concerns among economists, industry experts, and transport operators, who fear the consequences of rising diesel costs on inflation and the viability of the freight industry. The situation is particularly concerning given the heavy reliance on diesel for freight transportation, which underpins the vast majority of goods movement across the country, as well as its significant presence in the passenger vehicle fleet.\Experts point to a complex interplay of factors contributing to the price disparity between diesel and petrol. While petrol prices may fluctuate, with consumers having some flexibility to reduce driving or change behavior in response to price hikes, diesel's demand is far less elastic. Diesel fuels essential sectors like freight, mining, agriculture, and commercial transport, where alternatives or reductions in usage are limited. This inelasticity, combined with constrained supply, has driven diesel prices upward, even as government measures have sought to provide relief. Industry advocates express strong suspicion regarding the pricing mechanisms at play, highlighting the doubling of diesel prices since February. Investigations into potential anti-competitive practices by fuel suppliers are underway, raising questions about market fairness and transparency.\The price of diesel is influenced by different benchmarks than those of petrol. While crude oil prices have eased slightly, Australian fuel prices are determined by international refined-fuel benchmarks, not crude oil. Diesel is priced off the Singapore gasoil benchmark, which has witnessed more significant increases than petrol benchmarks. One key reason for this disparity is the dependence of Singapore's refineries, which set the gasoil benchmark, on crude oil from the Middle East. Global supply disruptions and the structure of refining in Asia have further exacerbated the situation, contributing to elevated international diesel prices. Economists like Dr. De Mello from Macquarie University suggest that the government might have prioritized a larger cut to the diesel excise, recognizing its more significant inflationary impact. Higher diesel costs are expected to have a broad impact on inflation, affecting the prices of groceries, transportation, and imported goods, thus affecting the prices for the end consumer. The Reserve Bank anticipates further interest rate hikes due to the energy crisis, adding further financial stress for consumers and businesses alike. Energy analysts warn that the situation is likely to worsen before it improves, as the full impact of the supply disruptions has yet to be felt





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Diesel Prices Fuel Excise Middle East Conflict Inflation Freight Industry

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