COP31 in Antalya ended without an agreed cover decision for only the third time in 32 years after oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia blocked any mention of transitioning away from fossil fuels. The Coalition demanded Energy Minister Chris Bowen resign, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended Australia's role and over 90 countries signed an electrification pledge.

COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey ended without an agreed cover decision for only the third time in the conference's 32-year history. Oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia blocked any mention of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

European Union and Pacific Nations Refuse Deal

The European Union, Panama, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, Norway, Belize and Pacific nations refused to accept a deal without it. Energy Minister Chris Bowen served as president of negotiations, helping run the conference with Turkish counterpart Murat Kurum. He campaigned for the role after Australia lost its bid to host the talks in Adelaide. Bowen said Australia left nothing on the fields and that the red lines he and his staff tried to negotiate between nearly 200 countries were unbridgeable.

Also read Deadlocked COP31 talks in Antalya resume Sunday as Bowen faces crisis over cover text

He said the situation coming into this Cop was the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory. Bowen said he would have been happy with transition away from fossil fuels being in the text, but that it was not going to get support. Instead of explicit language, the draft referred back to the 2023 Dubai agreement, but that was not enough.

Advertisement

He acknowledged the result was very disappointing, said he had not slept in the last three nights, and took his share of responsibility. He argued the consensus rule was the fundamental root of the problem, not the joint presidency. The cover text, which captures the COP's headline aims, is negotiated throughout the summit to achieve consensus, and sinks if any country objects.

The death knell this year came when Irish climate minister Darragh O'Brien, on behalf of the European Union, rejected the text on Sunday night because it does not even mention fossil fuels. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended Bowen, blaming difficult geopolitical times. He said Australia's work with Pacific leaders was critical in building relationships, and rejected opposition jeers that no-one attended a pre-Cop event in the Pacific.

Albanese Links Climate And National Security

He said climate change is making weather events more extreme while the countries least responsible stand to lose the most. He argued environmental security and national security are linked, and that one country acting alone will not make a difference. Albanese said the government believes it has responsibility to this and future generations to act, and that Australia needs to bring other nations along on the journey.

The Coalition's energy spokesperson Dan Tehan called for Bowen to resign immediately or be sacked, calling the outcome a catastrophic diplomatic disaster and an abject failure. He said Bowen wasted 150 million dollars, including 30 million on a pre-Cop Pacific event no-one attended, and that the consensus model is completely and utterly broken. Tehan offered no alternative on reducing emissions, other than saying the opposition would not have pursued hosting Cop or the presidency.

The Coalition has abandoned support for net zero by 2050 and promised to abolish Labor's climate policies if elected. The Greens were scathing. Deputy leader Steph Hodgins-May called it a disastrous embarrassment that Australia chaired negotiations over the failed deal, saying Labor is not fit to lead on the world stage or at home. Leader David Shoebridge said the government chose to side with Saudi Arabia and Trump rather than Europe and Pacific neighbours, calling the result worse than disappointing.

Advertisement

Some Outcomes Stand Despite COP Failure

Despite the failure, some outcomes stood. More than 90 countries signed a pledge to increase electrification to 35 percent by 2035, a step that could cut fossil fuel use if delivered. Countries also committed to set up the Just Transition Mechanism. Amanda Cahill of the Next Economy said parties maintained the global commitment to justice and equity, and that work remains ahead to support communities and workers affected by the shift away from fossil fuels.

Fiji's environment minister Lynda Tabuya said the failure was not Bowen's alone, calling it a collective responsibility requiring compromise, courage and political will from all parties. UN climate chief Simon Stiell said he was asking for advice on reforming the consensus system.

Climate Analytics chief executive Bill Hare said the lack of agreement should not be seen as a failure of the entire Cop process but as a coordinated attack by a few countries implacably opposed to action on climate change. Former Irish president Mary Robinson said Cop31 saw a shameful lack of urgency and leadership from the co-presidencies Turkey and Australia. Former US vice-president Al Gore blamed a handful of petro-states with veto power over any mention of fossil fuels.

Adam Bandt, former Greens leader and chief executive of the Australian Conservation Foundation, said countries understandably rejected a pact that failed to mention the main causes of the climate crisis. The stakes were raised at this year's conference given the United Nations' environment program had warned just weeks before that the world would overshoot the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.