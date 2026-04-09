Digital Devices and Declining Etiquette: Theatre Actors Urge Audiences to Put Away Their Phones

Renowned actor Lesley Manville has voiced concerns about the growing trend of audience members filming curtain calls, urging theatregoers to preserve the magic of live performances by putting away their phones. This reflects a broader discussion on the impact of digital devices and the decline of etiquette in the modern theatre experience, highlighting the shift in focus from the live performance to the creation of digital content.

The world of theatre is experiencing a shift, a potential curtain call for a certain kind of audience behavior . While actors traditionally relish the applause and adoration of their audience, a growing concern revolves around the impact of digital devices on the theatre experience. Lesley Manville , a celebrated actor, has issued a plea to London theatregoers, urging them to put away their phones during the final bows.

She views the practice of filming curtain calls as an affront to the performers on stage, highlighting a decline in etiquette that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the West End. This issue extends beyond mere distraction; it touches on the very essence of theatre and the shared experience between performers and audience. \Manville's comments came in the wake of escalating concerns about the pervasive use of smartphones in theatres. She lamented that the act of taking phones out during the final bow “never used to happen”. She specifically mentioned that the phenomenon is already prominent in New York, where many audience members routinely pull out their phones at the end of a performance. Manville questioned why audiences cannot simply allow the performance to “live in their souls” for a few moments, observing that the need to document the curtain call appears to be driven by a desire to prove attendance. The trend stands in stark contrast to the traditional theatre etiquette, which prioritized the immersion and shared experience over the urge to capture and share content. The use of phones not only disrupts the focus of the performers but also alters the atmosphere, shifting the focus from the live performance to the creation of digital content. The actress finds it insulting. Her plea is part of a larger conversation about the preservation of the theatrical experience in an increasingly digital world, a world where the lines between the live and the virtual are blurring. \The problems extend beyond mere phone usage; broader degradations in theatre etiquette are under discussion. The evolution of standing ovations, which are frequently awarded to performances that may not always warrant them, is one area of concern. The trend has resulted in an environment where audience members seem to rush to show their appreciation, sometimes irrespective of the quality of the performance. Incidents like the one in Manchester, which escalated into a “mini-riot”, further illustrate the potential for disruptions to the theatre experience. While older technologies like ringtones previously presented problems, modern smartphones have brought new challenges, with audience members seeking to record entire performances and then publish them online. This behavior underscores the necessity of a renewed focus on preserving the traditional values of theatre, which include maintaining decorum, honoring the performers, and protecting the sanctity of the shared experience. The conversation about these practices is a call to protect the heart of theatre, a call to encourage respectful audience behaviour and preserve the live performance's unique magic in this age of instant digital gratification. It's time to preserve the experience of theatre





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