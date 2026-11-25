ESA's Hera spacecraft is poised to send closeup images of asteroid Dimorphos, hit by Nasa's Dart probe, to help design future planetary defence missions.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is poised to release the first closeup images of the aftermath of Nasa's Dart mission, which deliberately crashed into an asteroid called Dimorphos. The pictures are being captured by ESA's Hera spacecraft, and they are expected to show what the impact left behind on the roughly 160-metre-wide asteroid. The images are being released four years after the original collision.

The Dart mission was designed to knock Dimorphos off course, and the asteroid's trajectory was the central measure of success. The images are expected to help scientists understand exactly what happened on the asteroid's surface and to guide the design of more effective missions to deflect potentially hazardous space rocks in the future.

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How the Dart Impact Changed the Asteroid's Orbit

Nasa's Dart spacecraft struck Dimorphos on 26 September 2022, travelling at more than 13,000mph. The roughly half-tonne probe blasted a vast cloud of rocky debris into space. The collision shortened the time it took Dimorphos to orbit its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, by about 33 minutes.

Before the collision, Nasa officials had said that a change of 73 seconds or more would be considered a success. The orbit change exceeded that benchmark, but how much of the asteroid was displaced and precisely how it responded to the collision have remained open questions for researchers.

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Dr Ian Whittaker, a senior lecturer in physics at Nottingham Trent University, said that scientists know the orbital speed of the asteroid changed and that debris came away from the impact. However, he added that it is difficult to determine which material came from the spacecraft and which came from the asteroid itself.

Scientists Weigh What the Hera Images Can Reveal

Dr Ian Whittaker said the new images could show whether any remains of the Dart spacecraft are still on the surface of Dimorphos. He said the pictures will reveal whether the mission left something behind or whether it was mostly debris that came off the asteroid.

Whittaker said scientists would closely examine the images for evidence that Dart may have reshaped the entire asteroid, rather than excavating a large crater. Computer simulations published in 2024 suggested this reshaping scenario, and the Hera images are intended to test it against real observations.

Whittaker also pointed to the instruments onboard Hera, which will allow researchers to measure the height of surface features. He said that comparing the original Dimorphos, which had a mixture of smooth areas, an equatorial ridge and boulder-like shapes, with its current appearance will be useful in understanding what happened.

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Hera Mission Timeline and Planetary Defence Goals

The Hera spacecraft was launched on 7 October 2024 and completed a two-year journey to the asteroid pair. It reached Dimorphos and Didymos this month and has been surveying them from a distance of 15-18 miles (25-30km).

Over the coming months, Hera will venture progressively closer to the asteroids. It will also deploy two shoebox-sized satellites, one of which will use radar to peer inside Dimorphos, giving scientists a view of the asteroid's internal structure.

The ultimate aim of these investigations is to turn asteroid deflection from a successful one-off experiment into a reliable means of planetary defence. Whittaker said the initial idea of deflecting an asteroid is not as straightforward as it sounds, because the momentum transferred by a spacecraft should alter an asteroid's motion, but the result also depends on how much material is blasted into space.

Whittaker said the images will help researchers understand what is present after the impact and support more accurate calculations in future missions. Improved calculations could matter for any future mission that has to protect Earth from an asteroid or comet on a threatening path.