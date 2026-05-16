Dinesh Palipana: Dating, Language, and Political Aspirations After Quadriplegia

Dinesh Palipana shares his personal journey after becoming a quadriplegic in a car accident at 25. He discusses whether he had a fear of sex after the accident, his dating life, views on language, and his political aspirations. He also quotes a poem about his new perspective after the car accident and reflects on the need for positive conversations between people with different perspectives.

Each week, Benjamin Law asks public figures to discuss the subjects we're told to keep private by getting them to roll a die. The numbers they land on are the topics they're given.

This week, he talks to Dinesh Palipana, a Queensland doctor, lawyer, disability advocate, and 41. Palipana was Queensland's first graduate doctor with quadriplegia and was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2019. Palipana shares his experiences after a car accident at 25 left him a quadriplegic. He discusses his dating life, his views on language, and his political aspirations





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lifestyle And Politics: Issues Involving People With Disabi Dinesh Palipana Car Accident Fear Of Sex Dating Life Language Political Aspirations Order Of Australia Medal Disability Advocate Quadriplegia Sri Lanka Saudi Dubai Conservative Liberal Party Preselection Effective Opposition Perspectives Conversations Hard Decisions Building What It Might Be Preserving What Australia Had Been

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