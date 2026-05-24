Dingle Grey Faces Heavy Ground in Ambitious Taree Challenge

Dingle Grey, a promising provincial-based filly, is set to face her most ambitious challenge yet at the rain-hit Taree meeting. She will tackle a feature Class 3 Handicap over 1262m on a surface well into heavy range.

A promising provincial-based filly heads north for her most ambitious challenge yet at Monday’s rain-hit Taree meeting. On a surface well into heavy range, Dingle Grey is out to claim a third win in four starts for Gosford trainer Jake Hull.

And she’s been asked to jump a class, tackling a feature Class 3 Handicap over 1262m. A three-year-old daughter of unfashionable sire Red Henno, which won five from 14 for three different trainers, Dingle Grey has only the one blemish so far in her first full campaign. She resumed for an emphatic soft-track Saturday win at Wyong early last month before failing to run home in a provincial Class 1 at Gosford.

But she quickly rebounded with a dominant off-speed win in a Class 1 at Quirindi under a big weight, and despite drifting in betting. Now two weeks later, Dingle Grey jumps to a country Class 3 race and faces genuine heavy ground for the first time. But all going to plan at Taree, she will probably tackle a tougher BM 64 provincial sprint, or even be set for a midweek assignment against metropolitan opposition.

In one of many wide and robust betting races across the meeting, Dingle Grey opened about $3 favourite in early betting ahead of Scone mare Andale Andale ($3.80) and last-start Class 2 winner Patrioticintention at $4.80. It’s a pivotal meeting for several provincial-based wet track gallopers being targeted at bigger races. Among them progressive three-year-old Microgravity for the Jason Deamer stable at Newcastle, which looks primed to salute at his third start in a Maiden Plate over 1412m





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Dingle Grey Taree Meeting Gosford Trainer Jake Hull Class 3 Handicap Red Henno

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