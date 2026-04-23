Dingo Attacks at Karijini National Park Injure Children

Multiple children have been injured in dingo attacks at Dales Campground in Karijini National Park, Western Australia. Authorities are warning visitors to be cautious and are attempting to locate and humanely destroy the dingoes involved.

A series of dingo attacks at Dales Campground within Karijini National Park in Western Australia has resulted in multiple injuries to young children, prompting a heightened response from park authorities.

At least two children have required hospital treatment following separate incidents, raising serious concerns about visitor safety in the remote area. The first reported attack occurred on Wednesday night when a four-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a dingo. Her mother, bravely intervening to protect her daughter, also sustained bites during the encounter. Both received immediate first aid at the campground before being transported to Tom Price Hospital for further medical attention.

This incident followed two earlier encounters with aggressive dingoes earlier in the week. On Saturday morning, a six-year-old girl was approached by a dingo which aggressively nipped at her clothing, fortunately without causing any injury.

Then, on Monday, a six-year-old boy suffered bites to his neck and arm and was subsequently taken to Tom Price Hospital by his parents for treatment. These incidents have triggered a significant response from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA). Rangers have been actively conducting nightly patrols since the initial attack, focused on locating the dingoes involved and undertaking humane destruction when a safe opportunity arises.

The DBCA has reinforced these efforts by deploying additional staff, including specialists with extensive experience in dingo management, who have travelled from Perth to assist with the operation. Despite the attacks, Dales Campground remains open to the public, but with increased vigilance and safety measures in place. Park rangers are proactively informing campers about the dingo risk upon arrival and providing comprehensive safety information to minimize potential encounters.

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a strong advisory urging all travellers to Dales Campground to remain alert and exercise extreme caution. Permanent dingo safety signage is prominently displayed throughout the campground, serving as a constant reminder of the potential dangers. The DBCA acknowledges the ecological importance of dingoes within the Karijini National Park ecosystem, but emphasizes that visitor safety is their paramount concern.

The department is balancing the need to protect both the public and the native wildlife, a challenging task given the inherent unpredictability of wild animal behavior. The current situation highlights the importance of responsible tourism and adherence to safety guidelines when visiting areas inhabited by potentially dangerous animals. Authorities are continually evaluating the effectiveness of current management strategies and are prepared to implement further measures if necessary to ensure the safety of visitors to Karijini National Park.

The long-term implications of these attacks are still being assessed, including potential changes to campground management practices and increased public awareness campaigns. The DBCA is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors while preserving the natural environment. The incident serves as a stark reminder that while national parks offer incredible opportunities to connect with nature, they also require respect for the wild animals that call them home.

Visitors are encouraged to report any dingo encounters to park rangers and to follow all safety instructions provided. The department is also investigating the factors that may have contributed to the recent increase in dingo aggression, such as food availability and human behavior. Understanding these factors is crucial for developing effective long-term management strategies. The welfare of the dingoes themselves is also a consideration, and the DBCA is committed to using humane methods in their management.

The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as they become available. The priority remains the safety of visitors and the responsible management of the dingo population within Karijini National Park





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Dingo Karijini National Park Western Australia Attacks Children

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