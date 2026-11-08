Diogo Dalot Under Fire as Manchester United Struggle in Relegation Zone

Manchester United face relegation battle as Diogo Dalot's poor performances at left-back highlight squad depth issues under Michael Carrick. This analysis covers the tactical failures and fan backlash.

Manchester United finds itself in a precarious position within the Premier League, currently sitting in the relegation zone after winning only one of its last ten league matches. The club, which has evolved from a football powerhouse into a global entertainment brand, is now grappling with severe on-pitch struggles that have left manager Michael Carrick questioning his endurance in the Champions League. Amidst this turmoil, the team recently faced Aston Villa, a match that highlighted the deep-seated tactical and personnel issues plaguing the squad. The dramatic events of the game served as a focal point for the frustration building among the fanbase regarding the club's direction.

Dalot's Tactical Mismatch Attracts Criticism

Diogo Dalot has emerged as the primary target for fan ire, with supporters directing chants at the stand-in left-back due to his repeated errors. Although success is theoretically secondary to the commercial growth of the Manchester United brand, the team's decline to 18th place in the Premier League has reignited anger. Dalot is often deployed out of position because the club lacks a reliable backup for the injury-prone Luke Shaw. Consequently, the Portugal international has become an unwitting victim of circumstances, struggling to adapt to a defensive role that exposes his limitations as a right-back.

Also read There are very few reasons for Unai Emery to leave Aston Villa for Manchester United

Defensive Errors Impact Match Outcome

The consequences of Dalot's misplacement were evident during the match against Aston Villa, where the team conceded 30 goals across all competitions. This statistic places United joint-top for goals conceded among all sides in Europe's top five leagues. During the game, Dalot was caught out by Alysson, allowing the Brazilian winger to break through and nearly score. Despite United managing to equalize at 2-2, Dalot's confusion in the final minutes led to a foul inside the box. This error allowed John McGinn to swing the momentum in favor of Villa, forcing manager Michael Carrick to make the difficult decision to substitute Dalot in the 66th minute.

Fan Discontent and Leadership Challenges

Michael Carrick faces immense pressure as the manager, with the director of football, Jason Wilcox, also targeted by supporters using derogatory language during the match. The criticism extends to the lack of strategic planning, as many feel no one saw fit to secure a proper left-back replacement. Fans cheered when Patrick Dorgu replaced Dalot, signaling a desire for change despite the overall underwhelming nature of the substitution. The sentiment reflects a broader dissatisfaction with the squad's composition and the perceived lack of accountability for poor performances.

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Squad Depth Issues Compound Problems

Diogo Dalot is merely a symptom of Manchester United's chronic problems, which are exacerbated by a severe lack of squad depth. Apart from teenager Shea Lacey, no player on the bench is currently challenging for a starting berth, leaving the team with limited options to rectify on-pitch failures. The club has not demonstrated the cut-throat behavior necessary to remove ineffectual players, allowing the issue to persist. Without Dalot's ineptitude, the club might have navigated the current week with considerably less difficulty, but the reality remains that the team is struggling to compete at the highest level.

Future Implications for the Club

The recent dramatic comeback against Aston Villa provided a brief celebration, but it did not constitute a genuine victory on any meaningful level. Manchester United's performance has raised serious questions about its ability to recover from its current standing. The combination of tactical mismatches, insufficient squad depth, and intense fan scrutiny creates a volatile environment for both the players and the coaching staff. As the season progresses, the club must address these foundational issues to avoid further deterioration in its competitive standing.