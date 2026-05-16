Disability Love, Sex, and Parenting: A Compass ABC TV Special

A Compass ABC TV special delves into the experiences of people with disabilities in love, sex, and parenting. Jacqueline Tedmanson, a burlesque dancer with EDS, shares her journey of being pregnant and dancing despite her disability. Debra Keenahan, a single parent with Dwarfism, discusses her experiences of raising a child with a genetic condition and the challenges of parenting a child with a disability. The Australian Human Rights Commission highlights the need for support and room for people with disabilities to explore their sexuality, as they face unique challenges in having safe sex and raising a family compared to the able-bodied and neurotypical population.

Jacqueline Tedmanson, a burlesque dancer with Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS), shares her experiences of being pregnant and dancing despite her disability. She discusses the challenges of managing a genetic disability and the importance of support for her son.

Comedian Madeleine Stewart explores the stories of disability love, sex, and parenting in the disabled community. Debra Keenahan, a single parent with Dwarfism, shares her experiences of raising a child with a genetic condition and the challenges of parenting a child with a disability.

The Australian Human Rights Commission highlights the need for support and room for people with disabilities to explore their sexuality, as they face unique challenges in having safe sex and raising a family compared to the able-bodied and neurotypical population





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Disability Love Sex Parenting Burlesque Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes Dwarfism Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Forced Sterilisation Support Explore Room Sex Workers Acquired Disability Wrestling Match Paralysed Navigating Body Support Workers

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