Wallaby Tom Robertson criticises Rugby Australia over direct pay offer to players

RUPA president Tom Robertson has accused Rugby Australia of bypassing player representatives by writing directly to players during a bitter pay dispute, as RA chairman Dan Herbert warns the union's demands threaten the game's future.

Rugby Union Players' Association president Tom Robertson has criticised Rugby Australia for writing directly to players during an increasingly bitter pay dispute, after a letter from RA chief executive Phil Waugh was emailed to players, including the Wallabies squad on tour in London.

The letter also contained a warning that players remain contractually obliged to do commercial and media work with Rugby Australia, even though there is no collective bargaining agreement in place. Robertson, a Wallabies prop with 38 caps who is in his third year as RUPA president, said Wallabies leaders had not been comfortable engaging directly with RA after two previous attempts were made.

Also read Irish Tourist Delivers Replacement Wheelchair to Rugby League Player Before World Cup Game

It is disappointing that RA has chosen to go directly to players, particularly while the Wallabies are on tour, Robertson said. We have a Player Advisory Group and elected representatives for a reason. It is how players have their say and make sure their interests are properly represented.

Advertisement

We also have paid representatives whose job it is to represent the playing group, who are in contact with players on a daily basis and know the difficulties the current CBA creates for players, he said. RA leadership had previously asked to present directly to players on two occasions and player leaders were not comfortable with that, Robertson said, adding there is an obvious imbalance between an employer and individual players in complex financial negotiations.

Herbert Claims RUPA Leadership Lost Way

In a combative response, RA chairman Dan Herbert said RUPA's current leadership team has lost its way, while stressing this does not include the players themselves. Herbert also warned that RUPA's demands threaten the future of rugby in Australia. Herbert, who served as RUPA president from 2002 until 2003, said this dispute will be remembered as the most regrettable period in the organisation's history.

A letter from RA to players obtained by this masthead included an offer to increase some Test match payments to $20,000 plus World Cup tournament win bonuses of $175,000. Robertson said the current offer on the table from RA would mean players would actually go backwards financially. Herbert refuted that, arguing the deal improves the outcomes for the current generation of players while also establishing a long-term sustainable model for the game.

RA Justifies Direct Player Communication

Herbert said RA requested on several occasions during the CBA process permission to speak directly with the players. These were rejected by RUPA and RA respected the agreed bargaining protocols, he said. With the CBA expired, RA wrote to the players to outline its offer to RUPA and assure them that all payments and entitlements would be honoured going forward, as is entirely reasonable, Herbert said.

Advertisement

Robertson stressed that the Wallabies have never been more united or more supportive of RUPA as the pay dispute continues. The offer RA has outlined is not new to players, he said, and the Player Advisory Group has considered and rejected it. What RA's letter does not explain is what is still missing and that, under the current offer, players would actually go backwards, Robertson said. A major sticking point in the negotiations remains health insurance.

Players Face Major Medical Expenses

Robertson said some players have been left out of pocket for major medical expenses before waiting for reimbursement from RA. The Wallabies prop also outlined the financial pressure that has forced some players to seek additional employment or utilise friends and family for support. Rugby Australia's letter talks about providing fair pay and conditions for everyone, and that is exactly what we are asking for, Robertson said.

We have young players earning minimum wage and below, often relocating interstate and living away from home for the first time, who are required to take out their own private health insurance and can then be left paying thousands of dollars upfront for surgery before seeking reimbursement, he said. RUPA has informed RA it is commencing legal action over player image rights, with the matter still needing to be filed in the NSW Supreme Court.

Nobody wants to end up in court, but RA has known about the Players' Property Trust for months and we fully support RUPA taking the necessary steps to protect our rights, Robertson said.