Discovering the Impressionists: Paul Durand-Ruel Exhibition at Geelong Gallery

Geelong Gallery hosts a major exhibition exploring the pivotal role of art dealer Paul Durand-Ruel in championing Impressionism. The show features over 70 paintings, including rare works from private collections and pieces by both celebrated and lesser-known artists, illuminating the movement's legacy.

The exhibition begins with a portrait of Paul Durand-Ruel , the influential art dealer who championed the Impressionist movement, painted by Pierre-Auguste Renoir . Durand-Ruel's unwavering support, often at great personal financial risk, provided crucial patronage to artists like Monet, Renoir, and Pissarro when they were rejected by the mainstream art world.

The show, titled Discovering the Impressionists: Paul Durand-Ruel, is on view at Geelong Gallery and features over 70 paintings, many sourced from private collections, with about a third unseen publicly for over a century. Co-curated by Marianne Mathieu and Claire Durand-Ruel, the great-great-granddaughter of the dealer, the exhibition not only recounts the history of Impressionism and Durand-Ruel's role but also highlights the movement's lasting influence on subsequent generations of artists. The narrative unfolds across rooms painted in distinct colors.

The initial green-hued space juxtaposes works by major Impressionists, demonstrating their stylistic similarities and shared artistic links. Moving deeper, visitors encounter lesser-known artists and surprising deviations from familiar styles, such as an atypical Renoir. A central section focuses on the second generation of Impressionists, including Albert André and Georges d'Espagnat, whose work continued the movement's legacy.

A particularly striking installation features three reconstituted sets of interior doors, each with seven painted panels by d'Espagnat or André; the panels had been separated and sold over time, requiring extensive research to reunite them. Beyond the household names, the exhibition discovers quiet, intimate scenes that linger in memory.

Works by artists like Berthe Morisot and Eugène Manet, who depicted the same subjects with personal perspectives, and André's vibrant depictions of daily life, reveal a broader, richer tapestry of the era. The exhibition ultimately underscores how Durand-Ruel's passion and financial gambles were instrumental in birthing and sustaining Impressionism, ensuring that these artists-both famous and forgotten-could create. It is a testament to the dealer's obsession and the enduring power of the art he believed in





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Impressionism Paul Durand-Ruel Geelong Gallery Art Exhibition Pierre-Auguste Renoir Claude Monet Berthe Morisot Albert André Georges D'espagnat 19Th-Century Art Art Dealer Art History

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