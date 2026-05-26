Discretionary Trust Changes: Impact on Families and Businesses

The Australian government has announced changes to discretionary trusts, which are commonly used by families to defer and minimize tax. These changes will impact families and businesses differently. Families who will be worse off under these changes include those who rely on income splitting, a primary reason for setting up trusts. Businesses may need to restructure if they want to avoid paying more tax. The changes will not come into effect until July 1, 2028, giving businesses and families time to make necessary changes.

It was only a few weeks ago that Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down his "intergenerational inequality" budget. As part of his tax package, he targeted discretionary trusts , which represent 80 per cent of the 1 million trusts registered in Australia.

Unless you are a trustee or a beneficiary of a trust, these changes will not impact you. In fact, Treasury estimates that more than 95 per cent of Australians will not be affected by these changes. Because 90 per cent of trust wealth in Australia belongs to the top 10 per cent of households, these changes will have a minimal impact on the middle class.

Exclusions also exist for other types of trusts, including fixed, widely held, special disability, deceased estate, and charitable trusts. There are also exclusions for some special types of trust income, including primary production income relevant for many farmers, vulnerable minors, and income from assets of testamentary trusts. Assuming these changes are passed in parliament, the trustee will pay the 30 per cent minimum tax.

Individual beneficiaries will now be required to pay tax on their trust income, minus a non-refundable tax credit for the 30 per cent already paid by the trust. This ensures they are not double taxed. The details on how these changes will affect you likely depend on why you set up a trust in the first place. These changes greatly reduce any benefits from "income splitting", often the primary reason many families set up trusts in the first place.

Income splitting allows a high-income earner on a high marginal tax rate of up to 47 per cent to distribute their income to lower-income family members on lower tax rates, sometimes as low as zero per cent. The government argues the current rules give wealthier households an unfair tax advantage. Treasury estimates that families with discretionary trusts faced average tax rates 4 percentage points lower than families of similar incomes without trusts.

This difference represents at least $12,000 for a top 10 per cent household. Some professions may use trusts to protect their assets.

For example, doctors may use trusts to protect their assets in the case of a malpractice lawsuit. However, remembering that professional indemnity insurance is the gold standard protection for malpractice suits – not trusts – these changes don't seem to preclude doctors from continuing to use trusts for this purpose. Bucket company" arrangements – which involve trusts distributing income to a corporate beneficiary – are often used by wealthier families to defer and minimise tax.

Under the new rules, these arrangements become significantly less attractive because corporate beneficiaries will not receive the tax credits that individual beneficiaries get for the 30 per cent trustee-paid minimum tax. While the government is not outlawing these arrangements, it is using multiple layers of taxation to make them substantially less desirable for tax minimisation purposes. The trust changes will not come into effect until July 1, 2028, so there is still plenty of time to make changes accordingly.

Moreover, the government is offering restructuring rollover relief for three years from 1 July 2027, which will ensure no income or capital gains tax consequences. The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman will "be available to assist small businesses" to understand their options. It is important to remember that while these changes have been announced, the government has not yet released draft legislation.

It may sound boring, but these legislative details will likely be critical in determining how these changes should guide future financial decisions (including the next best "optimal" tax minimisation strategy)





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Discretionary Trusts Income Splitting Tax Changes Trusts Business Restructuring

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