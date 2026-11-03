Craig Silvey jailed seven months for child exploitation material, posts 9000-word apology

Australian author Craig Silvey has been sentenced to seven months in prison for possessing and distributing child exploitation material. He published a 9000-word apology on Substack claiming childhood trauma led to his offending.

Australian author Craig Silvey has been jailed for seven months for possessing and distributing child exploitation material. The 44-year-old father of three, best known for his 2009 novel Jasper Jones, was sentenced on Monday in the WA District Court in Perth.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges after being charged in January. On Tuesday, the Fremantle-based author posted a 9000-word article on his Substack titled My Apology. He wrote that throughout his life he had always been able to find the right words, but articulating the depth of my contrition and the enormity of my remorse feels beyond my aptitude for language. I am guilty of these offences, he wrote.

Also read Australian young adult author Craig Silvey jailed for child exploitation offences

I am appalled and mortified by my conduct, and I am deeply, profoundly sorry. Silvey also said: I want to acknowledge that my engagement with this material is reprehensible and indefensible. It is re-traumatising to victims, and perpetuates a cycle of harm. He said he had carried a history of trauma, shame and anxiety through most of his life.

As a child, I experienced emotional neglect, violence, and sexual abuse, he wrote. He blamed an intolerable collision of past and present distress that led to a crisis of mental health and a destructive, despairing breakdown at the end of 2025. I did something unthinkable that I had never, ever done before. I sent that image.

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I pulled the trigger. I made everything stop. I sabotaged our lives. I got ahead of my failure.

I engineered my abandonment. I destroyed it all. I caused unimaginable hurt. And there is no end to my regret, he wrote.

Silvey said his conduct had blindsided friends and family, the people my world is centred around, people I love and care about devotedly. They are undeserving casualties, and I will carry this regret for the rest of my life. He acknowledged reactions had included confusion, sadness, shock, dismay, disgust, concern and disappointment. I understand this response, because I share it too, he wrote.

Silvey Denies Calculated Conspiracy Claims

But Silvey wrote that he feared the nature of my offence and aspects of my vocation have led some to speculate that I have arranged my life around some kind of calculated and insidious conspiracy. I want to be very clear that this is completely untrue, he wrote.

I am painfully aware of the possible assumption that my offence must have been informed by a horrible and inappropriate attraction, and that my behaviour must then be connected to sinister and ulterior motivations. I assure you this is not the case at all. I have spent this year engaged in intensive therapy and deep reflection, trying to reconcile who I am with what I have done.

Following my breakdown and arrest, I was confused, sickened and troubled by my conduct. I was also frightened: I genuinely did not understand what had caused me to behave this way, he wrote. In court, Judge Hayley Cormann said Silvey's possession and distribution of images had contributed to the physical harm and the trauma that is being suffered by those children in those videos and in those pictures.

You acknowledge you have devastated and betrayed the trust of thousands of people, and you've let entire communities down, she said. Judge Cormann said she ultimately accepted Silvey had a sexual interest in children, rejecting defence lawyer Eloise Barker's submission that Silvey was only interested in child exploitation material rather than children themselves.

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Judge Rejects Defence on Sexual Interest

During sentencing, the court heard Silvey had maintained a profile on a fetish and pornography website before his arrest, and messaged one anonymous profile in January this year. He described himself as a Fremantle guy here and told another user: You sound absolutely amazing and gorgeous too ... would love to chat more. He asked the user to move to an encrypted text messaging service called Session, where he told them he was extremely open-minded and non-judgmental.

I love love love love mums being intimate with little boys, I think it's the sexiest and most beautiful thing in the world, Silvey wrote. To answer your question I would range age five plus. I had a great collection and then I panicked and deleted it and regret it every day. He went on to say a child aged eight was the perfect age, and he would ask other users for child exploitation material.

In another message he said: I want to make out with little ones. I'm a bit obsessed. In another message he said: I haven't had any experience, I'm sad to say. Prosecutor Daniel Harrop told the court Silvey had the chats open on his computer when police executed a search warrant at his Fremantle home earlier this year.

He was found with numerous sexually explicit photos and videos of children and adults on his laptop and mobile phone. He then refused to provide detectives access to his devices. Harrop said the material indicated Silvey was particularly sexually interested in young boys and often initiated conversation. Barker told the court his actions had amounted to emotional suicide, and a psychologist's report said Silvey was at a low risk of reoffending.

Minister Questions Credibility of Author

But Harrop rejected the psychological report, saying it read more as a character reference than a court report. He said the psychologist had offered heavily discounted sessions and had not read the chat logs, which contained most of the material. WA Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk was asked on Tuesday whether a seven-month sentence was long enough. While she declined to comment on that, she said she believed Silvey had lost any sort of credibility at all.

It's difficult being in creative industries to say books should be cancelled altogether, but I think he's lost any sort of credibility, she said. His books were loved, and they were very popular, but knowing that this person who wrote them is now guilty of these sort of offences is completely unacceptable, so I doubt that they will have much traction at all in future audiences.

Silvey has been shortlisted for the Miles Franklin literary award and the International Dublin literary award. He is best known for his 2009 coming-of-age novel Jasper Jones, which had been considered a modern Australian classic and was adapted into a feature film and several stage productions.

He has also been widely recognised for other books, including Rhubarb, Honeybee - which won the Australian Indie Book Award in 2021 - and the children's novel Runt, which was also made into a film.