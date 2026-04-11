Disgraced Prince Andrew Criticized for Continued Ostentatious Behavior After Exile

Former Prince Andrew faces criticism for his perceived extravagant lifestyle and refusal to accept his diminished status following his eviction from the Royal Lodge and relocation to Marsh Farm. Despite the downgrade in his circumstances, reports suggest he continues to exhibit hubris, drawing negative attention and public scrutiny.

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, recently evicted from the Royal Lodge and now residing at Marsh Farm , has drawn criticism for his perceived ostentatious behavior despite his fall from grace. This follows his exile from the Royal Lodge in early February, initiated months after King Charles III removed his princely title.

The ex-duke's move to Marsh Farm, following a temporary stay at Wood Farm on Sandringham, has been met with reports of him still displaying a sense of entitlement and privilege, fueling public disapproval. There are suggestions that despite the reduced circumstances, the former prince is continuing to live a lifestyle that belies his current status, drawing comparisons to his pre-exile life. He has been criticized for maintaining a sense of hubris, despite the clear demotion and the evident constraints placed upon him by the Royal Family and the broader public sentiment. \The palace appears to be imposing restrictions akin to bail conditions on the 66-year-old, though he wasn't formally charged after his arrest on February 19th. His isolation from his family had been noticeable for months, with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, conspicuously absent from his side. However, this changed when his brother, Prince Edward, visited him and reportedly voiced concerns about his reluctance to move to Marsh Farm, which he resisted initially. The reports suggest that his first night at Marsh Farm occurred on Easter Monday. Despite the change in his living situation, his behavior continues to be a subject of public scrutiny. The media attention focuses on his perceived lack of awareness regarding the severity of his situation, further amplified by his continuing use of a Range Rover, adding to the perception that he is “giving it large” even after being ostracized. \Royal expert Mark Dolan, in a recent interview, described the situation as “wild,” highlighting Andrew’s perceived arrogance and hubris. Dolan also observed images of Andrew driving around in his Range Rover, adding to the public perception of his defiant attitude. The recent revelations about the conditions at Marsh Farm further contribute to the negative portrayal of the former prince. Journalist Julia Banim of The Mirror reported the unpleasant environment, describing the pervasive smell of wet mud and the lack of privacy, given the proximity of the house to a country lane. The description of Marsh Farm contrasts starkly with his previous residence, the Royal Lodge, which added to the contrast between his previous lifestyle and the current conditions. The focus is on the lifestyle he's projecting in the current circumstances, adding fuel to the ongoing debate regarding his role within the Royal Family and society, further fueled by his seeming lack of self-awareness. The negative perception towards Andrew is further heightened by the continued media coverage of his actions and demeanor, which is a key topic of conversations. He appears to be still engaging in behaviors that draw negative attention.





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Andrew Royal Family Marsh Farm Royal Lodge Exile Hubris Controversy King Charles III

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King Charles III Maintains Daily Contact with Disgraced Prince Andrew Amid ConcernsKing Charles III is reportedly in near-daily contact with his brother, Prince Andrew, following his fall from grace due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Sources suggest this ongoing contact is driven by fears of Andrew acting erratically. The situation highlights the complexities within the royal family as they navigate Andrew's scandal and its repercussions.

Read more »

Andrew Hastie Could Testify in Ben Roberts-Smith TrialLiberal frontbencher Andrew Hastie, a former SAS soldier, may be called to testify in the upcoming trial of Ben Roberts-Smith, following his testimony against him in a 2022 defamation case. Hastie emphasizes respect for the rule of law and the accused's right to a fair trial.

Read more »

Fergie ‘turning to ex-lovers’ as Andrew relationship crumblesSarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship has deteriorated after their spectacular fall from grace over their dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, an insider says.

Read more »

Andrew Bolt swims against News Corp tide on Ben Roberts-Smith prosecutionNews Corp commentator says defending the former soldier should not be seen as a test of patriotism. Plus: 7NEWS reporter turns Spotlight on himself

Read more »

Revealed: William’s bombshell call to disgraced Andrew after titles strippedPrince William allegedly reached out to his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and ordered him out of Royal Lodge.

Read more »