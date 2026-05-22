The latest update from the Thames Valley Police reveals that the disgraced royal remains under investigation for allegations of misconduct in public office. Allegedly, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, passed confidential documents to Jeffrey Epstein, tragically revealing information regarding official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore. Subsequent investigation, interviews, and cooperation with the US Department of Justice continue as the police team works meticulously through significant information to solve the case of alleged misconduct in public office.

The disgraced royal remains under investigation for alleged misconduct in public office in the latest update from the Thames Valley Police. Allegedly, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, passed confidential documents to Jeffrey Epstein , exposing reports of official visits to Hong Kong , Vietnam , and Singapore to the sex-offender.

Following the arrest, he was interviewed under caution and released under investigation on the same day. Investigation continues with the US Department of Justice. A representative from the Thames Valley Police said that the misconduct in public office investigation is complex as it can take different forms and involves a serious abuse or neglect of powers and responsibilities linked to a public role. The offence can include the abuse of public trust for personal, financial, or malicious reasons.

The maximum sentence for the offence is life imprisonment depending on the circumstances





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