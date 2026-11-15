Sydney MP Alex Greenwich's office sprayed with homophobic slur, police investigate

NSW Police are investigating homophobic graffiti sprayed on the Oxford Street office of independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, who says the vandalism will not intimidate him.

NSW Police are investigating homophobic graffiti sprayed on the outside walls and windows of independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich's electorate office. Officers received reports of the vandalism at the Oxford Street premises about 12pm on Sunday.

A crime scene has been established, and investigators are reviewing CCTV and conducting inquiries to identify those involved, police said in a statement. Images supplied by Greenwich show the alleged offenders sprayed the word pedo on the sandstone walls and glass doors of the corner building. Greenwich told the ABC the vandalism was unprecedented. He said he had received many written threats, phone abuse and social media abuse, but never anything like this.

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Greenwich Condemns Homophobic Graffiti Attack

In a post on social media, Greenwich said the incident was deeply distressing for both his staff and himself. No-one should face this kind of hatred in their workplace, especially on the ninth anniversary of Australia's marriage equality Yes vote, the post said. If the intention was to intimidate me, it has had the opposite effect. I am more determined than ever to make Sydney and NSW safer, fairer and more equal for our community.

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Greenwich, who is openly gay and led the Yes campaign for marriage equality, said it was the first time vandals had targeted his office with homophobic graffiti. He said no one should have to be confronted with such an incident in their workplace, especially on the nine-year anniversary of the marriage equality Yes vote. Wentworth MP Allegra Spender, who attended a fundraising event with Greenwich on Sunday, condemned the incident as vile.

She said she was disgusted and appalled that his office was targeted with the vile homophobic slur. There is no place for homophobia or hate in our community, and certainly not in Australian politics, Spender said on social media. Words matter, and this kind of attack is designed to intimidate and harm. Greenwich has previously described a long period of sustained online hate, death threats that police believed to be credible, and self-doubt.

Defamation Victory Against Mark Latham

He considered leaving politics after taking on former NSW One Nation MP Mark Latham in a series of court battles. The dispute followed a highly graphic and homophobic remark Latham tweeted about Greenwich in 2023. Greenwich won his defamation case against Latham, who lost an appeal against the ruling. He said the tweet attacking his sexuality was the start of the sustained abuse.

The rise of Pauline Hanson's One Nation and other far-right forces ultimately compelled him to stay in politics and fight for the sensible centre, he said in March. I have seen how the far right can destabilise politics, and a sensible centrist crossbench can provide stability in minority governments, he said. As the only gay member of the lower house, I am often reminded that if you are not at the table, you are on the menu.

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Hard-fought wins like abortion decriminalisation, voluntary assisted dying and LGBTQ rights can, and have, come under attack. The incident comes amid broader concern about threats and violence against politicians. Victorian independent MP Helen Haines has also been the focus of such attention. NSW MP Jodie Harrison told the ABC last month that an attack on Ms Haines had resurfaced memories of nine years ago, when two envelopes containing death threats were slipped under her door.

AFP Links Political Discourse to Threats

It made me feel physically sick, she said. One of the downsides of public life is that people who might not like us know that we can actually easily be found, because we are public people. AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett told the ABC's Insider programme that there is a direct link between inflammatory political discourse and threats against parliamentarians.

It does have a direct correlation to what we see in terms of threats and abuse, and sometimes it is very immediate, she said. I would challenge any Australian to read some of these threats and some of the abuse that is reported to us from federal parliamentarians and for anyone to argue that that is free speech or political discourse.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Surry Hills Police Area Command.