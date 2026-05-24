Disillusioned Liberal Party Embraces an Existential Threat in Tony Abbott's Comeback

The Liberal Party is experiencing a significant setback, with political commentators constantly linking One Nation's rise to a potential existential threat. Yet, Tony Abbotts return to party affairs and Jim Chalmers's contrasting vision of Australia's future offer promising signs for the party.

Political commentators seem incapable of writing a paragraph about the Liberal Party that does not contain the cliche existential threat as evidenced by the Farrer byelection and a string of recent poor results.

Despite Malcom Turnbull's leadership, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott maintains a prominent role in party affairs. One alternative saviour is Jim Chalmers, who's budget speech clearly contrasts the government's and opposition's visions of Australia's future, setting the election on an ideological path





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Liberal Party Tony Abbott One Nation Jim Chalmers Existential Threat Political Onslaught Hope Rallies Party Opposition Politician Ideology

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