Disney+ Announces Second Price Hike in Under 15 Months

Disney+ is raising subscription prices for all tiers, including a significant increase for its premium plan. A new ad-supported tier is also being introduced to offer a more affordable option.

Disney+ is increasing subscription prices for the second time in just under a year and a half, impacting both new and existing customers. The streaming giant announced an immediate price increase of over 12 percent for its standard monthly plan, moving it from $15.99 to $17.99 per month for those signing up now, and applying to the next billing cycle for current subscribers.

This adjustment reflects a broader trend within the streaming industry as companies seek to bolster profitability in an increasingly competitive landscape. The price hike isn't limited to the standard plan; premium monthly subscriptions are also seeing a significant jump, rising from $20.99 to $24.99 per month. Annual premium subscribers will face an additional $30 charge, bringing the yearly cost to $249.99.

This represents a substantial increase from the previous premium tier price of $17.99, which itself was adjusted upwards by $4 last March to incorporate the addition of ESPN and Hulu content. Interestingly, this price adjustment is being rolled out concurrently with the introduction of a new, more affordable option: a Standard with Ads plan priced at $9.99 per month.

This move suggests Disney+ is attempting to cater to a wider range of consumers, offering a lower-cost entry point for those willing to tolerate advertisements. The introduction of an ad-supported tier is a common strategy employed by streaming services to attract price-sensitive customers and generate additional revenue through advertising. The timing of these changes is noteworthy, occurring as the streaming market becomes increasingly saturated and consumers demonstrate greater sensitivity to subscription costs.

Recent data from the Australian Communications and Media Authority reveals that a vast majority of Australian adults – 91 percent – utilized an online service to watch video content in a typical week last year. However, Disney+'s subscriber base has experienced a slight decline, dropping from 34 percent in 2023 to 31 percent in 2024, indicating a potential impact from previous price increases or increased competition. The competitive landscape is a key factor in Disney+'s pricing decisions.

Currently, a standard monthly Netflix plan costs $20.99, positioning it as one of the more expensive options. Paramount Plus offers a more affordable alternative at $12.99 per month, while Binge charges $19 for a standard plan. Apple TV+ is priced at $15.99 monthly, and a standard Stan subscription will cost subscribers $17 per month. Disney+’s new pricing structure places it competitively within this range, though the premium tier now sits at the higher end.

The company is clearly aiming to balance revenue generation with maintaining a competitive position in the market. The increase in price is likely driven by the need to invest in new content, maintain the quality of existing programming, and offset the costs associated with expanding its streaming infrastructure. As the streaming wars continue, consumers can expect further adjustments in pricing and service offerings as companies strive to attract and retain subscribers.

The introduction of the ad-supported tier is a direct response to this pressure, offering a compromise between cost and convenience. The long-term impact of these changes on Disney+'s subscriber numbers and overall market share remains to be seen, but it is clear that the streaming landscape is undergoing a period of significant transformation





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Disney+ Streaming Subscription Price Increase Netflix Paramount Plus Binge Apple TV+ Stan Advertising Streaming Wars

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