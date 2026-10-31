Grayndler creatives oppose federal AI copyright scraping proposal

Artists and creative businesses in Anthony Albanese's seat of Grayndler are campaigning against a federal proposal that would let AI companies scrape Australian content, with draft laws expected by the end of the year.

Artists and creative businesses in Anthony Albanese's inner west Sydney electorate are pushing back against a federal government proposal that would allow AI companies to scrape everything Australians create online.

The seat of Grayndler is home to more than 3,000 cultural and creative businesses. About 10% of its workers are employed in cultural and creative fields, compared with 4.2% nationally. Albanese has held the seat on a safe margin for three decades and has spoken of its high representation of live music, theatre and artist spaces. Labor is considering the copyright changes as part of a suite of reforms surrounding AI, including datacentres, energy and the economy.

Also read Albanese faces pork barrelling claims over $6m Marrickville Golf Club grant

Creative industries fear AI scraping rights

Albanese has promised the strongest possible protection, warning it would be theft if creatives were not paid for their work. Creative industries are alarmed that AI companies have requested a weakening of copyright law to train their models using Australian material. Some AI companies have said making licensing agreements under existing copyright law would be too difficult. Anthropic suggested an opt-out model that would allow it to scrape content unless a rightholder objected.

That proposal prompted warnings from Coalition senators and the recording industry that it could amount to an acquisition of property by the government. The federal government's draft laws are expected by the end of the year, with consideration in parliament due in 2027. Pete Strong is a screenprinter and Greens councillor for Bayside. His business is based in Grayndler, and his solar-powered wheelie bin sound systems are a fixture around the inner west.

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He said AI could be good for humanity but is now an extraction industry mining for profit for the few. He said he was completely against the federal government's proposal. There is obviously an AI gold rush at the moment, it is the wild west and we really need to push back, Strong said. It is hard enough being a starving artist these days without having all your work taken and used in these nefarious ways.

Local artists oppose datacentre plans

This year Strong curated a show called overthrow the algorithm. He has also been a vocal critic of a proposed datacentre at Cooks Cove. For inner west designer and artist Lu Campbell-Smith, AI has been useful in her practice. But she said having to opt out was outrageous.

It just really pinpoints how Australia is a test market and they are happy for us to just be a little resource to be exploited, she said. Why would anyone want to make anything and post anything online if you are creating free content for an AI machine? Grayndler has always been an ultra-safe Labor seat. Albanese's face as a much younger man is plastered on to cans of Albo Pale Ale at Willie the Boatman brewery in St Peters.

For the past few elections, he has won on first preferences alone. No sitting member has lost their seat from such a margin at a federal election. Were it not for the longstanding popularity of Albanese, Grayndler would have been a prime target for the Greens and progressive independents. H Morgan-Harris, an author, curator and director of the space at Tortuga Studios, said there was a risk the Australian creative ecosystem could be decimated.

H Morgan-Harris warns ecosystem decimation

This whole conversation always comes back to money, she said. The artistic ecosystem is the bedrock of human interaction and human connection. And you risk our societal value by threatening it. Morgan-Harris said her copywriting industry has already been heavily impacted by AI.

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Asked about the federal government's latest proposal, she said her response was not one you can print. I just feel like artists are the first to be thrown under the bus, she said. I think a lot of people were really excited when Albanese got into government, but there is a yawning chasm in terms of the recognition, consideration and protection of the value of this sector. This honestly feels like the end of times to a lot of us.

Tortuga Studios has been running for 19 years and provides a hub for artists, designers and craftspeople in Sydney's inner west. Jason Zoidberg, a co-founder of Monster Mouse Studios in Marrickville, said the AI industry had already without consequence stolen the collective labour uploaded by artists. He said it was utterly crazy that the government was considering giving companies the green light to do so.

Surge in traditional art interest noted

It just feels insane that they are like, yeah, please come and we want to invest in you, when we have seen all these horrible things that they are doing, he said. If there is a flipside, Zoidberg said he is witnessing a surge in interest in traditional, hands-on art forms. There is a backlash in the inner west against social media and AI, he said. So our workshops are actually getting more participants.

But it is also just a niche, a little inner west bubble.