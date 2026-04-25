Disrespectful Disruptions Mar Anzac Day Commemorations as Booing of Acknowledgements of Country Sparks Outrage

Anzac Day services across Australia were marred by protests against Acknowledgements of Country, leading to condemnation from Indigenous leaders, veterans, and politicians. The incidents highlight ongoing tensions surrounding reconciliation and respect for First Nations cultures.

The solemnity of Anzac Day commemorations across Australia was marred by instances of disrespectful disruption, as individuals booed and jeered during Acknowledgements of Country delivered by First Nations elders.

These actions sparked widespread condemnation from Indigenous leaders, veterans, and political figures, who labelled the behaviour as racist, ignorant, and a betrayal of the Anzac spirit. The incidents occurred at dawn services in Sydney and Melbourne, highlighting a growing tension surrounding the inclusion of Indigenous protocols in national ceremonies.

Uncle Jack Pearson, a Yimithurr man and Australian army captain, powerfully stated that racism is a destructive force within any society, and emphasized the importance of respect, particularly on a day as significant as Anzac Day. He underscored the profound historical connection of First Nations people to the land, noting their presence predates the very concept of Australia. Pearson argued that racism undermines the shared humanity and the core values embodied by the Anzac spirit.

Laureate Professor Marcia Langton of the University of Melbourne went further, describing the disruptions as a despicable moral crime and advocating for bans on those who intentionally interfered with the services. She drew a parallel to the Australian Football League’s policy of banning disruptive individuals, suggesting that police forces should similarly address those who disrespect Anzac Day commemorations.

At Sydney’s Martin Place dawn service, Uncle Ray Minniecon, a veteran whose grandfather served in the Light Horse Brigade, faced vocal opposition during his Acknowledgement of Country. Despite the interruptions, Minniecon was met with a resounding chorus of applause and support from the thousands in attendance, demonstrating a clear rejection of the disruptive behaviour.

Minniecon, who founded the ‘Coloured Diggers’ event to honour Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander veterans, expressed frustration with the continued defiance of laws designed to prevent such disruptions. He highlighted the significant, yet often overlooked, contribution of Indigenous Australians to the Australian Defence Force, noting that nearly 1,000 Indigenous soldiers are known to have served in World War I, with ongoing research uncovering even more. The disruptions weren’t isolated incidents.

Similar scenes unfolded in Melbourne, where cheers of support ultimately drowned out the booing directed at Uncle Mark Brown during his welcome to country. Stephen Barton, the chief executive of RSL WA, described the disruption as one of the most disgraceful acts he had ever witnessed. South Australian Deputy Premier Kyam Maher, an Aboriginal man of Indigenous Tasmanian heritage, expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the long-standing tradition of welcoming others to country within Indigenous cultures.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the Sydney dawn service for nuisance behaviour and subsequently charged with offences related to disrupting a war memorial. The incidents have also brought to light the activities of groups actively encouraging opposition to Acknowledgements of Country.

‘Fight for Australia’ reportedly urged its supporters to contact RSL branches to request the exclusion of welcomes to country from Anzac Day ceremonies, even posting a call to action asking if people would boo during the ceremonies. This coordinated effort to undermine Indigenous protocols underscores the depth of the resistance and the need for continued dialogue and education.

The overwhelming response from the majority of Australians, however, demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for First Nations people on this important national day. The events serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in achieving reconciliation and the importance of upholding the values of respect and inclusivity within Australian society





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