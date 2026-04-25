Disrespectful Heckling at Anzac Day Services and a Call for Peace

Reports of heckling during the Acknowledgment of Country at Anzac Day dawn services have sparked outrage and a renewed call for respect towards First Nations Australians and a greater focus on peace initiatives. The article also criticizes corporate tax avoidance and its impact on essential services.

The recent Anzac Day commemorations were marred by deeply disappointing incidents of heckling directed at First Nations Elders during the Acknowledgment of Country ceremonies. This disrespectful behaviour is particularly jarring considering the profound significance of the Acknowledgment, a vital practice of showing respect to the enduring custodianship of this land spanning 65,000 years and to elders past and present, many of whom made immense sacrifices.

The principle of 'We will remember them' must encompass all Australians who have served, including the invaluable contributions of Indigenous Diggers. The targeting of Uncle Mark Brown at the Shrine Dawn Service, reminiscent of the treatment endured by Adam Goodes, is a stark reminder of the prejudice that persists. Such actions are not representative of true Australian values, which have been enriched by the contributions of immigrants who have shared their culture, knowledge, and compassion for generations.

Beyond the immediate offense caused by these incidents, a broader concern emerges regarding the global pursuit of peace. As wars continue to rage, the absence of strong advocacy for peaceful resolutions is troubling. The vast resources allocated to defence spending could be redirected towards initiatives that foster harmony and reconciliation, such as a Ministry for Peace.

This bold step, while seemingly idealistic to some, could inspire a visionary shift towards a world order based on cooperation rather than conflict, echoing the philosophies of Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and the teachings of Jesus. The current global landscape, as highlighted by Pope Leo, is increasingly dominated by divisive forces and tyrannical agendas, making the need for courageous voices advocating for peace more urgent than ever.

The hypocrisy of large corporations, particularly in the gas industry, further exacerbates these concerns. Despite claiming to pay their fair share, their substantial profits and dividends reveal a different reality. While ordinary Australians grapple with economic hardship, these companies continue to reap extraordinary benefits from resources that rightfully belong to all citizens, contributing inadequately to the national good.

This situation is compounded by proposed cuts to essential services like the NDIS, ostensibly due to budgetary constraints, while these corporations evade their full tax obligations. The need for a fair and equitable system, where corporations contribute their share and resources are allocated to the well-being of all Australians, is paramount. The incidents at the dawn services and the broader economic injustices are interconnected, reflecting a societal imbalance that demands attention and action.

It is time to prioritize respect, reconciliation, and peace, both domestically and globally





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Anzac Day Acknowledgment Of Country First Nations Indigenous Australians Heckling Peace Ministry For Peace War Corporations Tax NDIS

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