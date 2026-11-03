Turkish Airlines Business Class Review: Competitive Fares, Flat Beds, Standout Food

Turkish Airlines offers competitive business class fares from Istanbul to Melbourne and Sydney via Asia. The airline plans to start non-stop A350-1000 flights to Sydney and Melbourne in 2027.

Turkish Airlines is offering competitive business class fares on flights from Istanbul to Melbourne and Sydney via Asia, with Australians taking notice since the route launched in late 2024.

The airline now flies newer Airbus A350-900s on the route and plans to start flying A350-1000s non-stop between Istanbul and Sydney/Melbourne sometime in 2027. The carrier operates one of the largest fleets in the world and has bold expansion plans. The journey began with a flight into Singapore arriving at Changi on time at 9.15pm.

Also read Aviation capacity cuts and fuel spikes impact Western Sydney Airport airlines

Upgrade From Economy To Business

The 11.05pm departure on TK55 to Istanbul left just enough time to stretch, browse duty free and spritz a few perfumes before heading to the gate. At check-in, the experience went from efficient to sublime with a last-minute upgrade. There is no premium economy on the 777-300ER, so the upgrade went straight from economy to business class. Even the ground crew were excited.

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Turkish Airlines is a Star Alliance member, and its Miles&Smiles program can be used for award tickets, in-flight service, cabin upgrades and extra baggage allowance on partner airlines, though award seats can be hard to find. Business class baggage allowance is up to 40 kilograms across two bags, with no single bag over 32kg. Business class passengers can bring two carry-on bags and a personal item, while economy passengers get one carry-on item.

The 777-300ER business class seat is 21 inches (53 cm) wide with a fully flat bed length of 78 inches (198 cm). It is perfectly comfortable, but this is an older-style business class product with a 2-3-2 cabin layout, meaning no direct aisle access for window or middle seats. Lanvin toiletries and slippers are a nice touch. The airline now flies newer Airbus A350-900s on the route, with A350-1000s planned for non-stop Istanbul to Sydney/Melbourne services in 2027.

Business Class Seats And Entertainment

The Planet In-Flight entertainment system offers great headphones and a solid movie selection with more than 600 films. There is a dedicated Turkish Cinema section to brush up on Yeşilçam, Turkey's equivalent of Hollywood or Bollywood. The personality of the crew and the quality of the food are where the airline really shines. The wit and vitality of the crew is a true people pleaser, along with the food.

The breadbasket carries a cute tag reading "The world's oldest bread". The fine print explains the recipe dates back 12,000 years and uses ancient grain varieties. There is also an extensive coffee menu, including Turkish coffee and iced Americano alongside the usual options. For dinner, the service included ginger carrot soup, chicken tikka masala, and a "potpourri of traditional Turkish desserts" - all outstanding for freshness and flavour.

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Staff and chefs wearing traditional white floppy hats provide a fun sense of theatre. The wine list includes French, Turkish, Portuguese and Argentine drops, with Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne. Turkish Airlines has sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its fuel mix and a broad target of carbon neutrality by 2050. Passengers can also nominate to offset their carbon consumption.

Istanbul Stopover Accommodation Benefits

Passengers travelling internationally via Istanbul Airport with a stopover of at least 20 hours may be eligible for complimentary accommodation under the Stopover in Istanbul service. Economy passengers can get up to two nights at a 4-star hotel, while business class passengers can get up to three nights at a 5-star hotel. To qualify, all flights on both the outbound and return journeys must be operated by Turkish Airlines. Passengers on codeshare flights are not eligible.

The writer stayed two nights at Mövenpick Bosphorus, which is well-located with a great breakfast included and a rooftop Italian restaurant. Read the fine print carefully before booking. The writer flew courtesy of Celebrity Cruises. Turkish Airlines is a big airline with a big personality and bold plans, and it is exciting that Australians are firmly on their radar.

The more price competition to Europe on full-service carriers, the better for Australian travellers.