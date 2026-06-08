Ditch the Witch: A Misogynistic Slogan in Melbourne

A contentious advertisement featuring the phrase 'Ditch the witch' has been driven around Melbourne, sparking widespread criticism and concerns about the rise of a toxic political culture in Australia.

Frank Puleo, the owner of the Gotham City brothel in South Melbourne, has proposed a solution to the recent crime wave affecting the city's hospitality venues, including his own, which was targeted by a drive-by shooting in April.

The solution, driven by Puleo and like-minded individuals, can be encapsulated in the phrase 'Ditch the witch'. This slogan, originally used against Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, has been featured in an advertisement driven around Melbourne on the back of a truck. The advertisement depicts Allan wearing a black witch's hat with a dollar sign superimposed on it, symbolizing the perceived connection between her leadership and the city's economic struggles.

Puleo claims the sign is not sexist, but rather a reflection of Victorians' genuine dissatisfaction with their premier. However, many have condemned the advertisement as a form of naked misogyny, reducing Allan to a sexist trope and diminishing her authority without addressing the substance of her policies. The sign has been widely criticized by politicians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian opposition leaders, as well as federal deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume.

The incident has sparked concerns that Australia may be adopting a toxic political culture, where disagreement is met with disrespect and demonization. This trend often targets women first, before expanding to other groups, and threatens the progress made in recent years towards social equality.

As a result, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and promoting a culture of respect and inclusivity in politics





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Melbourne brothel owner among funders of ‘Ditch the Witch’ billboards against AllanThe controversial slogan was heavily criticised as sexist by the premier and other politicians on Sunday.

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Melbourne brothel owner admits funding 'Ditch the Witch' ads targeting Premier Jacinta Allan, sparking bipartisan condemnation of sexismA Melbourne brothel owner has admitted funding a $105,000 advertising campaign featuring the slogan "Ditch the Witch" and images of Premier Jacinta Allan, which has been widely condemned by politicians across the political spectrum as sexist and misogynistic. Franco Puleo, owner of Gotham City brothel, stated the campaign was financed by himself and other local business owners, asserting it reflects public sentiment rather than a political attack. The Premier denounced the ads as part of a corrosive political environment, emphasizing that such language attacks all women in leadership. Her stance received support from figures including former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who called the billboards "unimaginative, ugly sexism," and federal Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The state opposition and other ministers also criticized the slogan, stating it has no place in political discourse. The controversy highlights ongoing concerns about the personalization and vitriol in political debates, particularly targeting women in public office.

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Sexist Ditch the Witch Billboard Truck Condemned by LeadersA billboard truck in Melbourne displaying the slogan Ditch the Witch and an image of Premier Jacinta Allan has been condemned as sexist by Allan and PM Albanese, referencing a similar attack on former PM Julia Gillard.

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Political Billboard Campaign Accused of Sexism Targeting Victorian PremierPremier Jacinta Allan, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and former leader Julia Gillard, denounced a mobile billboard in Melbourne featuring a doctored image of Allan and the sexist slogan "Ditch the Witch," a phrase historically used against Gillard. The campaign sparked condemnation across political parties, highlighting concerns about the corrosive nature of political rhetoric and misogynistic language in Australia.

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