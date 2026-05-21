The release of confidential papers related to the appointment of Prince Andrew as Britain's trade envoy in 2001 raised questions about the monarchy's role in promoting national interests and whether the queen's indecision in dealing with allegations about her son's links to Epstein tainted the monarchy. The papers suggest that the late queen worried about Prince Andrew even as her second son was serving as a trade envoy.

The government released confidential papers related to the appointment of Prince Andrew to a prominent role in the promotion of national interests on Thursday, in response to legislation passed by Parliament after lawmakers accused him of lacking in integrity.

The former prince was stripped of his royal titles, including Duke of York, last year and is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The involvement of the late Queen Elizabeth II confirms previously held beliefs that the monarch had a soft spot for her second son, which may have influenced her indecisiveness in dealing with allegations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal commentators have for years suggested that the queen should have moved quicker to remove her son from royal duties, and her failure to do so tarnished the monarchy





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Queen Elizabeth II Prince Andrew Trade Envoy UK Trade Board Epstein National Interests Promotion

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