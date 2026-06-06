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Dolphins and Cowboys Engage in Thrilling Encounter

Sports News

Dolphins and Cowboys Engage in Thrilling Encounter
DolphinsCowboysRugby League
📆6/06/2026 8:11 AM
📰abcnews
22 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 29% · Publisher: 83%

The Dolphins and Cowboys are locked in a closely contested match, with both teams creating scoring opportunities. The Dolphins took the lead early on, but the Cowboys have since regained the advantage. The game is being played at a high intensity, with both teams showing determination and skill.

The Dolphins took the lead after a well-constructed try, scored by Isaako , who received a great pass from Bostock. However, the Cowboys soon regained the lead after Chester scored a try, despite a questionable decision from the referee.

The game continued with both teams creating scoring opportunities, with Drinkwater and Sutton combining for a try for the Cowboys. The Dolphins were unable to crack the Cowboys' defense, despite a big run from Flegler earning them a set restart. The Cowboys' Taumalolo also made a significant impact, earning them a penalty and putting them on the attack. The game is currently in a tight contest, with the Cowboys leading 10-6

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abcnews /  🏆 5. in AU

Dolphins Cowboys Rugby League Nick Campton Isaako

 

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