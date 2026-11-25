A University of Queensland study drawing on nearly 40 years of data from Shark Bay in Western Australia found that Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins with the strongest and most stable social groups lived the longest.

Dolphins that spend time socialising in large and consistently sized social groups tend to live longer, according to new research from the University of Queensland.

The findings draw on nearly 40 years of data collected at Shark Bay in Western Australia. The study examined Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, marine mammals that can live for more than 50 years and have complex social lives. It found that dolphins who maintained the strongest and most stable social groups also ended up living the longest. Researchers analysed 40 years of data on a population of around 400 wild Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins living in the eastern gulf of Shark Bay.

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The dataset included more than 65,000 distinct observations of dolphins and tens of thousands of records collected over decades. Each individual dolphin is recognisable by colour, location and unique marks and notches on its back and dorsal fin. Those markings, caused by damage from sharks and general wear and tear, allow observers to identify them almost like a thumbprint.

Lead author Kelley Meehan, from the University of Queensland, said the analysis revealed group sizes could vary, but as dolphins aged they tended to become more set in their ways. They become more selective about the groups that they will join, and what size of group they will be involved in, she said. Dolphin group sizes increase during youth and early adulthood before declining towards the end of life, according to the study.

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Overall, researchers found there was no ideal group size, but dolphins who more consistently chose a similar group size tended to have more social competence as well as lifelong friendships. Animals that are very good at it or develop this sort of strong and stable social positioning reflected in their group size tend to live the longest, Meehan said. But there were pros and cons to being in a group, she said.

Social Benefits And Risks For Dolphins

Socialising can enable dolphins to find and form bonds, share information and find mates. It can also come with downsides, such as increased disease transmission or added stress. At every stage of life, males generally spent time in larger groups than females, the researchers found. Males form alliances that are important for mating, including consorting with a single available female.

Those bonds that males have in their alliances are extremely important to their overall success in reproduction, Meehan said. So being social really matters to them. Females spent more time with their kin, along with others using similar foraging strategies or occupying similar habitats. Their group size was less predictable, ranging from foraging solo or in small groups to very large pods.

Given that the Shark Bay dolphins formed long-term, stable bonds, their preference for smaller group sizes as they aged was likely to reflect the loss of key, closely bonded individuals. Meehan said the dolphins can be both introverted and extroverted, not unlike humans who go off to university and have to go make friends. An adult female dolphin in her mid-30s called Picollo has been sighted more than 1,000 times since she was a calf.

Individual Dolphins Show Unique Traits

We almost never see her by herself, Meehan said. Typically when we see Picollo she is with six to ten other dolphins. On the other end of the spectrum, another dolphin called Ibex is almost only ever seen with her current calf or one of her older children. She is not super social, but that is okay, Meehan said.

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She spends most of her time foraging and she is very successful at it. Meehan said the enormous dataset gave researchers a fine scale resolution to work with. We can see the same dolphins every day the entire field season, so we can kind of look at how they behave every single day for hundreds and hundreds of repeated measures, she said.

Associate professor Celine Frere, an evolutionary ecologist at the University of Queensland and co-author of the paper, said the deep and continuous dataset was crucial in understanding the dolphins social lives. To be able to follow individuals throughout their life at very different points in time, the day, the season, or the years throughout their age and sex differences, really starts telling us a story about how individuals differ, Frere said.

Long Term Studies Help Marine Research

Are you a social butterfly, or are you someone who does not like to socialise as much, she said. Marine scientist at Macquarie University, Dr Vanessa Pirotta, said the research supports evidence that dolphins thrive in the marine environment because of their sociability. She said studies that draw on long-term datasets are incredibly helpful. Often when we study animals it is only for a short period of time or funding might be a limitation, she said.

In this case, this is truly one of the world's best population studies of these animals. Pirotta said the findings come as the ocean is changing, which means the way dolphins, sharks and other creatures act may change as well. It is a wonderful celebration of what can be done when we protect animals like dolphins and whales in Australian waters, she said.

Cetacean researcher Dr Mike Bossley, who has studied the lives of individual dolphins in the Adelaide dolphin sanctuary and was not involved with this study, said the findings in many ways mirror patterns of social behaviour in humans. Every individual has their own way of socialising, and our pattern of socialising changes over time, he said. Bossley called the study another demonstration of the complexity of dolphin social behaviour.

It reinforces the notion that the difference between humans and other species is diminishing almost by the year, he said. Once upon a time, we thought we humans were special and unique. Increasingly that appears not to be the case, and I think that has enormous ramifications for the way we treat other species.