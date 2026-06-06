Dolphins Pursue Fifth Straight Win Against High‑Winning Cowboys

The Dolphins, on a four‑game winning streak, travel to face the Cowboys who hold the third‑most victories despite sitting outside the top eight. A late hooker change and a star‑filled lineup set the stage for a pivotal NRL clash.

The Dolphins have emerged as the most dominant side in the National Rugby League this season, riding a four‑match winning streak and chasing a fifth consecutive victory when they travel to face the North Queensland Cowboys .

Their recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, having accumulated a combined margin of 73 points over their last two encounters with the Cowboys, a testament to both their attacking firepower and defensive solidity. The Dolphins will be keen to extend their run, especially after a late tactical adjustment saw Jeremy Marshall‑King named at hooker, while the versatile Max Plath will take his place on the bench, ready to inject fresh energy when called upon.

The Cowboys, despite sitting outside the top eight on the ladder, boast the third‑highest win tally in the competition, a reflection of the quirks in the current scheduling that have seen them play fewer matches than some of their rivals. Their squad features a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent, with key playmakers such as Hamiso Tabuai‑Fidow and Jamayne Isaako expected to lead the charge.

The match will also showcase a host of notable players on the field for both sides: the Dolphins will line up with Scott Drinkwater, Zac Laybutt, Jaxon Purdue, Tomas Chester, Murray Taulagi, Liam Sutton, Jake Clifford, Thomas Mikaele, Reed Mahoney, Jason Taumalolo, Heilum Luki, Sam McIntyre, Reuben Cotter, Soni Luke, Griffin Neame, Matthew Lodge, Coen Hess, Ethan King, Wiremu Greig and Viliami Vailea. The Cowboys will counter with Hamiso Tabuai‑Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Jack Bostock, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Kodi Nikorima, Isaiya Katoa, Thomas Flegler, Jeremy Marshall‑King, Francis Molo, Connelly Lemuelu, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Morgan Knowles, Max Plath, Kurt Donoghoe, Tom Gilbert, Ray Stone, Felise Kaufusi, Brad Schneider and Tevita Naufahu.

Beyond the on‑field intrigue, fans can enjoy a seamless viewing experience as the match will be broadcast live on FOX LEAGUE via Kayo Sports, offering uninterrupted coverage without commercial breaks. The league also reminds supporters of the importance of responsible gambling, encouraging the setting of deposit limits and providing free, confidential support through the national helpline at 1800 858 858 or via gamblinghelponline.org.au.

As the Dolphins aim to cement their position at the summit of the NRL table, the Cowboys will be eager to leverage their high win count and prove that they belong among the competition's elite, making this clash a pivotal contest in the race for a top‑eight finish





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