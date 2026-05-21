Dolphins thrash Raiders despite controversy over officiating

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has lambasted the NRL 's officiating, saying he's never been so confused about the rules after controversial calls overshadowed the Dolphins 30-22 victory against Canberra.

In a fiery two-minute press conference, where Stuart didn't answer any questions, the coach took aim at the referees and bunker after a series of 50/50 calls fell the visitors' way on Thursday night at GIO Stadium. Most significantly, a second-half call where Joe Tapine and Morgan Smithies made a big tackle on Ray Stone was ruled a penalty by Todd Smith, with the referee saying Smithies made “unnecessary contact” with his elbow.

The Canberra faithful erupted in boos as Jamayne Isaako slotted a crucial penalty goal before doubling down in heckling the officials as they walked off the field after the full-time whistle. The game has interpretations and rules, and we're in a position at the moment where we're picking and choosing when we apply them, and it's a very frustrating situation for those who are involved,” Stuart said.

“In all the years I've been involved in the game as a coach, I've never been so confused. It's disappointing, to say the least, but I'm just so confused at the moment. You can't have a rule and apply it one week and not the next week ... it's disappointing because I love the game,” Stuart added. Similarly, Canberra's ill-discipline, most notably two dropped balls by winger Savelio Tamale, led to two costly first-half Dolphins tries.

Canberra's mistake on Wednesday night might not have won the game for them but left Steve Hansen in shock the next day at training, warning players at NRL clubs that everyone knows which teams will bounce back after narrow losses. The visitors' coach Kristian Woolf was elated his side held tough, praising their rigid defence and mentality as they picked up a fourth-straight win for the first time in club history.

He claimed there were a couple in the second half that probably had gone their way but that's every game. The gritty victory came as the Dolphins were without key players such as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Selwyn Cobbo. Star centre Herbie Farnworth was also missing due to hamstring tightness and five-eighth Kodi Nikorima was absent with another hamstring issue.

As for Canberra, they looked rejuvenated after making a change to their backline in January and they unleashed Ethan Sanders all week, who managed to send up the kick on Wednesday night which, unfortunately for Canberra, hit an awkward bounce. Consequently, hit the crossbar into Corey Horsburgh's hands for a try. The visitors scored the next three in quick succession through Morgan Knowles, Isaako, and Stone before Tamale reduced the deficit to 22-16 at halftime.

Isaako double down in heckling the officials after scoring a crucial penalty goal shortly after, drawing the wrath of the Raiders faithful in response. Before the final whistle, Lawyers pounced on a grubber kicked by Laurie and inefficient Canberra defenders allowed Schneider to wrestle through the tired Canberra backline, securing the well-deserved victory for the Dolphins





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Ricky Stuart NRL Canberra Raiders Dolphins GIO Stadium Controversial Calls Officiating Jamayne Isaako Selwyn Cobbo Herbie Farnworth Kodi Nikorima Hamstring Injury Game Win

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