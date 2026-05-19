Domestic Workers: Their Struggles and Legitimate Rights

Domestic workers worldwide face exploitation, isolation, and insufficient protections compared to other laborers. The passage highlights the challenges they encounter and the importance of legal recognition and improved rights.

The Guardian view on domestic workers : Indonesia shows that, against the odds, they are fighting for their rights Tens of millions of women and men worldwide are isolated and enjoy fewer protections than other laborers.

Landmark legislation is a sign of hope\u00a0... For more than four million people, this is a significant step forward. The challenges go far beyond Indonesia. There are around 75 million people in the sector worldwide, experiencing \u201c... lower wages, fewer benefits and fewer legal or social protections than other workers\u201d, the International Domestic Workers Federation.

Three-quarters of them are women. Because they work in people\u2019s homes they are isolated, and many get little or no time off. That makes them particularly vulnerable to abuse by employers and particularly hard to organize. Accommodation is often grim and food inadequate.

As many countries face increasing care needs due to aging populations, a growing number of these workers are migrants... Employers often hold their identity documents, and their visas may be tied to a particular household. While only a few dozen countries have ratified the 15-year-old International Labour Organization convention setting out minimum standards for domestic workers, [it\u00a0catalysed] and has helped to ensure more people are covered by legislation, however imperfect.

Social media is also helping to raise awareness and coordinate action among physically isolated workers. Campaigners have one advantage: they are not challenging big corporates in the same way as other trade unions. Politicians themselves are far more likely to have staff than to have worked in other people\u2019s homes. Activists say Indonesia\u2019s new law allowed the government to say that it was advancing workers\u2019 rights without facing down powerful vested interests.



Recognizing domestic workers as employees.. Destination countries need to provide shelters and clear channels to seek help as well as improving rights. Those that export labor can do more to protect and support their nationals before and after migration. And while the interests of migrant and local workers are often seen as in competition, their advocacy can be complementary.



Activists say pressure from South Korean employees concerned about having their pay and conditions undercut has helped to improve policies for migrant workers, with a path to residency rights. Even where laws are difficult to enforce, their existence can help to change attitudes.

India needs to ensure that domestic workers are properly managed by implementing a national labor law. Indonesia\u2019s new legislation should not have taken so long, and compromises had to be made on the way.

It is, nonetheless, an important reminder that domestic workers not only need protection, but will fight for it despite the obstacles





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Labor Social Issues Domestic Workers Inequalities Landmark Legislation Protections Workers' Rights Indonesia Mother's Rights Ageing Populations Migration Rest Days

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